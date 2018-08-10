The weekend's 7 best concerts: Aug. 10-12

Friday 8.10

Bobby Lyle’s Summer Jam @ Dunsmore Room at Crooner’s

Lyle is a keyboardist equally adept and comfortable playing straight-ahead acoustic jazz, electric funk and r&b, organ-based gospel and blues, or backing pop and soul vocalists like Bette Midler and Anita Baker. For this Summer Jam, the Minneapolis native has assembled a quintet that includes contemporary-smooth saxophonist Danny Kusz and stalwart bassist Billy Peterson. Also Saturday. 7:30 p.m. $25-$30. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

45th Anniversary of Hip Hop Party featuring Grandmaster Caz @ Nomad World Pub

On August 11, 1973, pioneering hip-hop DJ Kool Herc threw a party at 1520 Sedgewick Avenue in the Bronx. (The cost was a quarter for women, 50 cents for men.) Over the years, this date has come to be widely (though not universally) recognized as “the birthday of hip-hop,” and if nothing else it’s a good excuse to throw a party. Headlining this event is Grandmaster Caz, who’ll be joined by local artists including Truth Maze, Soul Reflect & Katana Da Don, Sun & La, Orikal Uno & Dispute One (One + One), Big Wiz, Niles, Juice Lord, host Rah Fyah and DJs Francisco, So Supreme, and Huh, What? 21+. $15. 9 p.m. 501 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis. More info here —Keith Harris

Saturday 8.11

Pizza Luce Block Party @ Pizza Luce Downtown

The all-local music offerings outside Luce's downtown Minneapolis shop this year will include: hip-hop supergroup Shredders, buzzy R&B singer Dizzy Fae, synth-pop stars Polica, dream-pop riser Ness Nite, punk duo Birthday Suits, rock 'n' roll newbies Circus of the West, and beloved punk rockers Kitten Forever. Suds provider Surly will be tapping their special Luce Lime Lager, a special collab. Free. Noon. 19 4th St. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Jay Boller

Sunny Sweeney @ Cabooze

Though her 2011 album Concrete and its singles remain her closest brush with true country stardom, Sunny Sweeney has been making worthwhile music ever since, moving between traditional and contemporary styles on songs co-written with masters like Lori McKenna and Angaleena Presley. Last year’s Trophy was musically low-key but full of memorable lyricism, particularly on “Bottle By My Bed,” a heartfelt song about infertility. Saturday marks Sweeney’s third performance in the Twin Cities in 13 months. With Ward Davis and Tennessee Jet. 18+. 9:30 p.m. $20-$100. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Sunday 8.12

Drake, Migos @ Xcel Energy Center

For all the complaints about SoundCloud rappers and mumble rap, Drake is the real dividing line between generations of hip-hop fans. Depending on which side of that divide you find yourself, Drake’s latest, Scorpion, is either another bout of long-winded self-obsessed braying or another series of densely detailed self-examinations that uniquely channel our cultural mood. Migos’ Culture II is a little on the long side but it has some brilliant moments. Their Soundset performance, on the other hand was on the short side, because they delayed taking the stage. So they owe us a few extra songs, at least.7 p.m. $76.50 and up. 199 W Kellogg Blvd, St Pau l. More info here.—Keith Harris

Wino @ Turf Club

Singer and guitarist Scott “Wino” Weinrich is an all-around deity of heavy music. He helped pioneer doom-metal upon joining Saint Vitus in 1986 amid the band’s seminal run on SST Records, and he’s remained prolific ever since, juggling membership in multiple bands along with solo music. In recent years, he’s made a Townes Van Zandt tribute album with Neurosis’ Scott Kelly and Steve Von Till, and he reformed his first band, the Obsessed, releasing their first album in 23 years with 2017’s bluesySacred. With Xasthur and Paul Metzger. 21+. 7 p.m. $15/$17. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here —Michael Madden

William Bell @ Dakota Jazz Club

Now nearing 80, the Stax soul veteran best known for his breakthrough hit “You Don’t Miss Your Water” (and for co-writing “Born Under a Bad Sign”) experienced a career resurgence in 2016 when This Is Where I Live won the a Grammy for Best Americana Album. And the Academy wasn’t just being nice to the old guy—the collection is sharply written, warmly sung, and recorded smartly by producer John Leventhal. $45-$60. 6 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis More info here.—Keith Harris

