Friday 4.6

The Decemberists @ Palace Theatre

For their eighth album, The Decemberists shook up their literate, darkly crusading folk-rock with the addition of some icy post-new wave electronics. The band’s rootsy inclinations still anchor the tunes on I’ll Be Your Girl, but tracks like the opening “Once In My Life” feature synths that echo New Order. More organic tones dominate the carnival stomp of “We All Die Young” and “Rusalka, Rusalka / Wild Rushes,” which unfolds into a prog epic, while Colin Meloy’s self-described “exuberant nihilism” repeatedly surfaces in lyrics littered with grim political allusions. Also Saturday, April 7. Duluth violinist Gaelynn Lea opens. 8 p.m. $39.50. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Charles Lazarus with the Steeles @ Orchestra Hall

Few Minnesota Orchestra members have engaged in as many or as varied jazz hybrid projects as trumpeter Charles Lazarus during his 17-year tenure. This time around he’s tackling the Great American Songbook, from Gershwin to Prince, with the Steeles singing over a Lazarus-led septet and the Minnesota Orchestra. Works by jazz artists Duke Ellington and Miles Davis and r&b titans Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson are also on the docket under the title “Our Love Is Here To Stay.” 8 p.m. $12-$80. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Saturday 4.7

5th Annual Twin Cities Dilla Day @ Icehouse

Hip-hop has reverently kept J Dilla alive, in spirit, ever since he died from a rare blood disorder in 2006 at just 32. It’s only right, because the Detroit-bred producer’s eclectic, sample-based beats always felt alive with the genre’s very essence. Hosted by Niles and Big Wiz, this celebration of Dilla’s life and music will also feature one of his own production idols: Pete Rock, the arguable G.O.A.T. 21+. 11 p.m. $18/$20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Ty Segall @ First Avenue

Ty Segall has been a tireless, cultishly beloved rocker for the past decade, traversing from vintage garage to glam to psych styles—he even recorded an entire album of T. Rex covers. His barreling, confident, sax-streaked new double album, Freedom’s Goblin, is among the best in the 30-year-old’s already massive catalog and an early candidate for rock album of the year. With the Bed Band. 18+. 8 p.m. $23/$25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Bill Evans with the JazzMN Orchestra @ The Auditorium at Hopkins High School

The 17-piece JazzMN Orchestra closes its 2017-18 season with guest star Bill Evans, the saxophonist best known for his membership in Miles Davis’ band during the 1980s. Given that lineage, it is not surprising that Evans leans into fusion-funk, although he also dips into bluegrass and shuffles. The material will be mostly uptempo stuff Evans wrote and recorded with the WDR Big Band in Cologne a fews years back. 7:30 p.m. All ages. Advance tickets $31-33 for adults, $10-$18 for students (a few dollars more at the door). 2400 Lindberg Dr., Minnetonka. More info here .—Britt Robson

Sunday 4.8

Built to Spill @ First Avenue

Led by Doug Martsch, the shaggy, guitar-driven Built to Spill helped define ’90s indie rock. Despite lengthy gaps between albums, they’ve always been welcomed back to the fold. On 2015’s Untethered Moon, their first album since 2009, the new rhythm section of Jason Albertini and Steve Gere joined in on some of Martsch’s simplest songwriting in addition to the freewheeling jamming. With Rituals of Mine and Black Belt Eagle Scout. 18+. 7 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden