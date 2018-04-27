Friday 4.27

Big K.R.I.T. @ Cabooze

Mississippi MC/producer Big K.R.I.T. makes some of the most ambitious Southern rap this side of Outkast’s classic LPs. Besides collaborating with rappers including T.I. and 2 Chainz, he’s enlisted B.B. King and pianist Robert Glasper to add blues and jazz elements to his records. 2017’s 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time was indeed mighty long (85 minutes), but K.R.I.T. brought enough ideas to make it a consistently rewarding listen. With CyHi the Prynce. 18+. 10 p.m. $25. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Franz Ferdinand @ First Avenue

Franz Ferdinand’s golden pop moment, like so many, has passed, but the persistent Scots (down one original guitarist) still turn the key that unlocks indie-rock hips on album five, Always Ascending, with producer Philippe Zdar of Cassius french-kissing their basslines and those snare rat-a-tattoos still seeking the missing link between “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “The Reflex.” Alex Kapranos’ lyrics can be archer than ever, but we do get to hear them renew their vow of indolence from “The Dark of the Matinee” on “Lazy Boy,” promise “We’re going to America/ Gonna tell ‘em about the NHS” (yes, please continue), and report back from “the over-30s singles night”: “It’s bleak, it’s bleak, it’s bleak, it’s bleak, it’s bleak.” With Priests. 18+. 8 p.m. $33. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

BNLXFest 4 @ Uptown VFW

BNLX’s Ed and Ashley Ackerson took a few years off to spend time with their baby daughter (now nearly three), but that shift into parenthood hasn’t tempered the band’s sound one bit. Along with drummer David Jarnstrom, the Ackerson will return in a major way at the fest named for their band, celebrating the release of EP #10, a hard-hitting collection of four songs that features scathing political commentary and inspired covers of Pink Fairies and Wire. Read our full interview with Ackerson here. With Two Harbors, the Rope, and Robosapien. $21+. 8:30 p.m. $8/$10. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Erik Thompson

Saturday 4.28

XTC: An All-Star Tribute—Senses Working Overtime 6 @ Turf Club

Performing an XTC song live is less like jamming and more like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube before a one-minute timer goes off—the British art-poppers’ compositions are as intricate as they are catchy. More local notables than I have space to list here (follow the link below) will participate in this benefit for the Pay It Forward Fund, which helps women with cancer pay their expenses while undergoing treatment. 7:30 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Sunday 4.29

Panda Bear @ First Avenue

Panda Bear, born Noah Lennox, is as inventive in his solo work as he is in the enormously influential Baltimore group Animal Collective. He first proved so with the sprawling, sample-heavy psych-pop of 2007’s Person Pitch. His latest LP, 2015’s Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper, is another batch of dreamy vocals and otherworldly electronics. He released the vinyl-only EP A Day with the Homies this January. With Geologist and DJ Matthew St-Germain. 18+. 7 p.m. $15/$20. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Preoccupations @ 7th St. Entry

Preoccupations (formerly and unfortunately known as Viet Cong) have been among the definitive post-punk bands of the past five years, and they’re still challenging themselves. On their third and latest album, simply titled New Material, producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (who has worked with M83 and Paramore) helped the band bring hooks to the fore. Fortunately for Preoccupations’ established fan base, the dark, jittery atmosphere they’ve reliably generated is also fully present. With Freak Heat Waves. 18+. 7 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Jessie Ware @ Varsity Theater

In 2012, London singer Jessie Ware helped set off the alt-R&B explosion with her sweeping, tasteful debut, Devotion. Still, that album merely hinted at her pop potential. With her third LP, last year’s Glasshouse, Ware went bigger than ever on songs like “Midnight” and “Last of the True Believers.” Though it features songwriting and production from a multitude of collaborators (including Ed Sheeran), the album is deeply personal, too, with Ware singing tenderly of her marriage and one-year-old daughter. 15+. 8 p.m. $25/$60.97. 1308 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

