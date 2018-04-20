In addition to the shows listed below, check out our roundup of Prince-related celebrations, as well as our guide to Saturday’s Record Store Day events.

Friday 4.20

Camila Cabello @ State Theatre

Having already strutted successfully away from 5th Harmony to the nostalgic pop-salsa clave rhythm of “Havana,” Cabello’s debut full-length, Camila, either wins or loses you completely on the pre-chorus to her followup hit, “Never Be the Same.” When her voice first liquifies then all but evaporates into girlish ecstasy and she spindles “heroin” to make it rhyme with “nicotine,” you’ll either scoff or swoon. Me, I’m smitten. Whether she’s bobbing along to muted guitar strums or shimmying amid steel drums, spelunking into the title of “Consequences” in search of hidden consonants or throwing herself into the flirty “Into It,” her confidence, presence, and arsenal of charming vocal tics add up to a personality the just might make her the Latinx pop star we could sure as hell use right now. With Bazzi. 8 p.m. $39-$55. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Tickle Torture @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

As Tickle Torture—the name of his kinky, Prince-ly solo project, which hypnotically blends ’80s pop, electro, and R&B—Elliott Kozel is making a full-on return with his first new record since 2014’s Spectrophilia EP. This show celebrates the release of Tickle Torture’s debut full-length, Lovequake, featuring contributions by Poliça’s Ryan Olson and Proper-T of Astralblak (fka ZuluZuluu). With Lady Lark, the Trappistines, and DJ Psymun. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $12/$15. 6 Sixth St. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Robbie Fulks @ Cedar Cultural Center

In middle age, alt-country singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks has developed one hell of a less-is-more touch, telling evocative, Southern-rooted stories over perfectly unfussy arrangements. Something of a late bloomer, the 55-year-old is making the most acclaimed music of his career. His latest album and 13th overall is 2016’s Grammy-nominated, Steve Albini-recorded Upland Stories, a conversational, poignant collection where family ties are a key theme. With Buffalo Gospel. 8 p.m. $20/$25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Tanya Tagaq @ Ordway

The alternately brittle and brutal beauty of Tanya Tagaq’s music draws from a broad palette: her Inuit heritage, avant-garde noise, industrial stomp, metal, art-rock, chamber-folk, and wilderness ambient echoes. Her extraordinary vocals range from murmurs to screams, making use of a variety of techniques, including throat singing. Violinist Jesse Zubot, drummer Jean Martin, and an occasional choir spearhead a musical onslaught that on her latest, Retribution, decries the catastrophic assault on the Earth’s environment. 7:30 p.m. $27-$32. 45 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Saturday 4.21

Khruangbin @ Turf Club

With a Thai name (which means airplane), a Spanish second album title (Como Todo El Mundo), and a sound that obliterates physical and temporal borders, the mostly instrumental Texas trio Khruangbin spans the globe with a casual explorer’s ecstatic eclecticism. Mark Speer’s jangly guitar grabs the spotlight as a post-modern Dick Dale, surfing psychedelic, noirish tsunamis that flood in from all points. Southeast Asian ’60s funk-rock, dub reggae, and Middle Eastern pop lead a cavalcade of influences. The Mattson 2 open. 21+. 8 p.m. $15-$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sunday 4.22

The Path, a Buddhist cantata @ Orchestra Hall

St. Olaf is in the house, over 300 strong at Orchestra Hall, divvied up between the St. Olaf Choir, St. Olaf Chapel Choir, and St. Olaf Orchestra. They perform the world premiere of The Path by composer Justin Merritt, a cantata based on 28 texts from the most ancient Buddhist scriptures, known as the Pali Canon. Expect something huge and luminous. 2 p.m. $25. All ages. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Gene Bertoncini w/Gordy Johnson @ The Dunsmore Room at Crooners

Gene Bertoncini is old enough to have been a member of the Tonight Show band when Johnny Carson was hosting. Like most of those guys who got the steady paycheck, he’s got monster chops. The difference is he’s an acoustic guitarist, capable of fluid lines, resonant chords, and clean, finger-picked intonation. The redoubtable bassist Gordy Johnson is his worthy duet partner. 2 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

