The weekend's 6 best concerts: Sept. 7-9

Friday 9.7

Doomtree Forest @ Familia HQ

Minneapolis rap label/collective Doomtree’s most recent album remains 2015’s reliably fiery All Hands, but various offshoots are very much active. Most notably, there’s Shredders (MCs P.O.S and Sims with producers Lazerbeak and Paper Tiger) and Four Fists (P.O.S and Astronautalis, prepping their debut LP for an October release). Both groups will perform Friday, as will the combo of Sims, Chicago duo Air Credits, and producer Icetep, among other DT extended family. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $15/$20. 835 Hennepin Ave. E., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever @ Turf Club

Australian five-piece Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have already established and mastered a signature sound—a smart, taut, and jangly pop-rock propelled by three singer-guitarists. After one EP on the small Sydney indie label Ivy League, the band graduated to Sub Pop last year, releasing another EP before making their full-length debut with this June’s excellent Hope Downs. While it lacks surprises, it also shows the band is committed to perfecting their style, resulting in highlights like the blissfully catchy “Talking Straight.” 21+. 8 p.m. $16. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

FIDLAR @ First Avenue

“Fuck It Dog, Life’s a Risk” remains an unfuckwithable motto, and one that the skate-punks who acronymed it into their moniker have stayed true to in their fashion. The band announced this week that they completed a new album, their first since 2015’s Too, the worthy follow up to their self-titled 2013 debut. No news on title or release date for album #3, but it’s been preceded by two very FIDLAR-titled singles, “Alcohol” and “Are You High?” With Dilly Dally and Nobro. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $22/$25. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Saturday 9.8

Prof Outdoors 5 @ Cabooze Outdoor Plaza

As always, this year’s Prof Outdoors is billed as “the biggest show in the history of Prof.” The Rhymesayers MC, who released his second album with the label in April’s Pookie Baby, has tapped cult-favorite weirdo Lil B and Chicago freestyle extraordinaire Montana of 300 as his out-of-town special guests. As for locally grown talent, the bill boasts Stophouse Group’s Cashinova (who helped make Pookie Baby’s “No” an album highlight), former Gophers hoop star Mac Irv, and FreeMinds Entertainment leader GainesFM. 4 p.m. $25/$30. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Gary Clark Jr. @ Surly Festival Field

The raw immediacy of the blues is best captured live, as Texas guitarist and contemporary bluesman Gary Clark Jr. is well aware. Two of his four major label albums have been live ones, including Live/North America 2016, and Clark unleashes his true, unbridled character on stage: His prodigious guitar work (compared to Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan) bucks, twitches, and screams in spirited eloquence, often reflecting the anguish of struggling characters. His singing probes new layers of expression too, particularly unveiling its deeply soulful component, and he increasingly favors a falsetto that invokes both Curtis Mayfield and Al Green. Even the elements of soul, gospel, funk, R&B, and hip-hop that set Clark’s 21st-century blues on a more progressive path acquire fresh nuance. 5:30 p.m. $45. 520 Malcolm Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason



Sunday 9.9

Juana Molina @ Cedar Cultural Center

Molina was formerly a comic actress in her native Argentina, and her sense of humor remains evident within her dreamy, experimental music. Molina's organic tiers of acoustic instruments, skittering polyrhythms, enigmatic vocal murmurings and entrancing melodicism transform icy blips and clanks into alluring tropical breezes. And over the years, she’s abandoned none of her charming eccentricities while expanding her sonic arsenal with a deft incursion of electric guitars, bass and a drum kit, plus a wily extrapolation of pop structures. With Lady Midnight. All ages. 7:30 p.m. $18/$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

