The weekend's 6 best concerts: Sept. 21-23

Friday 9.21

Blitzen Trapper @ Fine Line

After three self-released albums, Blitzen Trapper signed to Sub Pop and released what remains their most popular effort, 2008’s Furr. Toning down their previous experimentation, Eric Earley and co. flitted between raw, folk-leaning strummers and stomping country-rockers across its 13 songs. The Portland band has released five albums since, but they’re spending this fall celebrating Furr’s 10th anniversary with a tour and a deluxe reissue. With Candace. 18+. 9 p.m. $25/$40. 318 1st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Michael Madden

Leon Bridges @ Palace Theatr e

On this spring’s Good Thing, Texas dishwasher-to-Obama-White-House singer Leon Bridges consciously updates the signature retro-soul/R&B sound that flooded his debut, Coming Home. The zinging strings of opener “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” and slinky jazz-funk of “Bad Bad News” pushes forward a decade or two, while the seductive “Shy,” frankly sexual “Mrs.,” synth-slick “Forgive You,” and disco-ish “If It Feels Good, Then It Must Be” further warp the calendar. The glue among this time banditry is Bridges’ stellar voice, which still merits Sam Cooke comparisons even as it explores new dimensions. Khruangbin opens.Also Friday. 8 p.m. $62—$82. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here .—Rick Mason

Natalie Prass, Stella Donnelly @ Turf Club

Nashville-based Natalie Prass initially developed a sultry country-soul sound similar to Dusty Springfield’s Memphis sojourn. But Prass’ sophomore album, The Future And The Past, steps out with tight, urgent soul-funk-pop fusion. Boasting feisty grooves inspired by the likes of Prince, F&P also sizzles with lyrics addressing the post-2016-election wasteland. “What is truth and what is fear?” she asks on the assertively funky “Oh My,” calls “nasty women” to arms on the feminist anthem “Sisters,” and spins angst into a wicked resistance declaration, “Ain’t Nobody.” Australia’s Stella Donnelly opens with feminist folk-indie rock and finger-picked electric guitar. 21+. 7 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here .—Rick Mason

Saturday 9.22

Cody Jinks @ First Avenue

Declarations of independence are especially heartening in the world of modern country music, and Cody Jinks just keeps self-releasing albums full of pungent songs, delivered with a big-hat voice that becomes more and more resonant. He’s got the honky-tonk spirituality of Waylon and Merle (and Sturgill, Whitey, and Chris), but isn’t afraid to close his new one— Losers, on Rounder this time--with “Head Case,” in which he says “been a long time since I had a cry” then name-checks Jackson Browne. Gutsy. Sold out but Sunday show added. 8 p.m. $35 in advance or $120 for 4. 18+. 701 N. 1st Avenue, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Remo Drive @ 7th St. Entry

Last year, with their catchy-as-hell debut, Greatest Hits, Remo Drive emerged as not just one of Minnesota’s breakout bands, but one of the most promising new emo groups, period. Formerly a trio, the band was just the duo of Bloomington brothers Erik and Stephen Paulson by the time they signed with Epitaph at the top of 2018. In March, they released another infectious salvo, a three-song EP simply titled Pop Music. With Field Medic and Prince Daddy & the Hyena. Early show: 3:30 p.m. $15/$18. Late show: 18+. 8:30 p.m. $15/$18. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Sunday 9.23

Hanna Benn & Deantoni Parks @ Machine Shop

Liquid Music series founder Kate Nordstrum has always assembled unlikely combos, and to open theseventh season of Liquid Music she’s again gambling on serendipity. Ethereal vocalist/composer Hanna Benn is a new-classical stylist who has notably collaborated with Son Lux; ex-Mars Volta drummer Deantoni Parks is as comfortable with loops as he is with rock. Their collaborative piece is a song cycle entitled “Procession,” abetted by a string quintet from the SPCO. 7 p.m. $25 ($20 for Liquid Music + SPCO subscribers, children 6-17 and students free). 300 2nd St. NE (near St. Anthony Main), Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

