The weekend's 6 best concerts: Oct. 5-7

Friday 10.5

Dessa @ Orchestra Hall

Just when you think Dessa has oversaturated your attention spans, she’s once more ambitious and resourceful enough to try and prove you wrong. The rapper/singer’s most recent project is actually a book, the memoir My Own Devices, but enough of her back catalog can be tweaked with the Minnesota Orchestra, and the mutual admiration between performer and band is sufficiently kinetic to rekindle the successful vibe of her last visit to the high art house. 8 p.m. $50-$66. All ages. Also Sunday. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Death Cab for Cutie @ Palace Theatre

Two decades in as an influential indie-rock band, Seattle’s Death Cab and leader Ben Gibbard have arrived at a pivotal juncture with the release of Thank You For Today. The album follows 2015’s Kitsugi, which was shadowed by Gibbard’s divorce and longtime guitarist Chris Walla’s departure. Today moves forward with melodically rich tunes and warm insouciance, its subtle urgency cultured by guitars, synths, and Gibbard’s wistful vocals. But his lyrics are laden with reminiscence and nostalgia, autumnal threads odd for someone barely scratching middle age. Charly Bliss opens. Also Saturday. 18+. 8 p.m. $47.50. 17 W. 7 th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Belly @ Fine Line

Belly’s first go-round didn’t last long past the ’90s alt-rock boom; the band appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1995 and broke up the next year. Finally, in 2016, Tanya Donelly (ex-Throwing Muses and -Breeders) and the other members of the same lineup Belly left off with revealed they were reuniting. This May, they released their third album and first in 23 years, Dove, a successful reboot of their sparkly dream-pop with touches of country-rock. 18+. 9 p.m. $20-$35. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Saturday 10.6

Wizkid @ Skyway Theatre

Wizkid was already a star in Africa when Drake and grime MC Skepta remixed his “Ojuelegba” in 2014. Then, after guesting on Drake’s “One Dance,” the Nigerian singer was ready for a global takeover, leading to his major-label debut, Sounds from the Other Side. Per its title, SFTOS taps stars and styles from across the Atlantic, including Drake and Chris Brown. But while fellow Nigerian star Davido condemned Wizkid for the crossover moves, the album is still loyal to the energy of Afrobeat and even weaves in a couple Fela Kuti samples. 9 p.m. $60-$80. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-6100. More info here.—Michael Madden



Joan Baez @ State Theatre

To coincide with this, her last formal tour, 77-year-old folk icon Joan Baez released Whistle Down The Wind, her first studio album in a decade. Produced by Joe Henry and featuring the likes of string wizard Greg Leisz, Whistle’s spare elegance matches the sobering cast of tunes by Tom Waits, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Josh Ritter, and Eliza Gilkyson. Reflecting Baez’s progressive activism, the songs are often poignant and melancholy, yet gather strength and resilience from the beautiful arrangements, Baez’s interpretive flair and her voice, still striking despite conceding some range. 8 p.m. $65—$125. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sunday 10.7

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers @ Turf Club

Shook proved herself unequalled among today’s country-rockers as a source of heavily drawled songs about heavily drinking on Sidelong, a 2015 self-release picked up by Bloodshot last year, Her follow-up,Years, offers yet more songs about alcohol and worthless men, and she’s such a winning singer and melodist that she can make “I need this shit like I need another hole in my head” sound like the most original complaint in the world. With the Trongone Band. 7 p.m. $15/$17. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

