The weekend's 6 best concerts: Oct. 12-14

Friday 10.12

Stones Throw Records Showcase @ Icehouse

Stones Throw is known for underground hip-hop classics like Donuts and Madvillainy, but the label’s roster is more diverse than some realize—as this tour, featuring four of its newest artists, showcases. There’s Ariel Pink-like experimental-popper Jerry Paper, who had a prolific five-year run before signing to the label in May; jazz pianist and beatmaker Kiefer; funk OG Prophet, who released his first album in 34 years with March’s Wanna Be Your Man; and eclectic Virginia singer and multi-instrumentalist Stimulator Jones.21+. 11 p.m. $15/$20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Zeitgeist and No Exit Ensemble @ Studio Z

Kindred spirits and frequent collaborators in the realm of cutting-edge chamber music, St. Paul’s Zeitgeist and Cleveland’s No Exit will kick off Zeitgeist’s 2018-19 season showcasing new works from Minnesota and Ohio composers and then coming together for a rendition of Julian Eastman’s “Stay On It.” Also Saturday and Sunday. 7:30 Fri-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $15 ($10 for students + seniors). 275 E. Fourth St., Suite 200, St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 10.13

Hold Steady @ Surly Festival Field

The Brooklyn indie-rock greats with deep Twin Cities ties will be the marquee act at Surly’s annual bands 'n' brews outdoor blowout, SurlyFest. The band’s last nearby headlining show came way back in 2014, when they played the Zoo; they opened the Replacements reunion show at St. Paul's former Midway Stadium that same year, and it was two years before that they closed down Rock the Garden. In the time since we last saw them, the Hold Steady reunited with heyday keyboardist Franz Nicolay, and, over the past six months, they've dropped six singles, most of 'em legit bangers. They’re also playing two shows at the 7th St. Entry on Sunday, but those are way sold-out already. With DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Rachel Kurtz, Static Panic, Mixed Blood Majority, and Bad Bad Hats. 18+ 2 p.m. $40. 520 Malcolm Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis. More info here.—Jay Boller

Zombie Pub Crawl @ “Hell’s” Island & “Brain” Belt Brewery

Headlining the 14th edition of the annual booze-fueled, brain-chomping blowout of fake blood and outrageous concerts in northeast Minneapolis: Alison Wonderland, the superstar DJ/producer/singer/cellist from Australia, and A$AP Ferg, the swaggering trap lord from New York City. Among the many other performers are DJ Diesel, aka NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. At 7-foot-1, Shaq (a historically underrated rapper!) will also make an especially terrific zombie. 3 p.m. $28-$80. Northeast Minneapolis. More info here.—Jay Boller

Sunday 10.14

Chamber Music Society of Minnesota celebrates John Harbison @ Sundin Hall

Composer John Harbison has written capacious operas and symphonies, but for this fete anticipating his 80th birthday (on December 20) he’ll celebrate his jazz roots and chamber music works. The ambitious program includes his “Trio Sonata” with three saxophones (a rarity), reprises his 2014 tribute to Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, “Four Encores for Stan,” and promises a “jazz combo,” presumably with Harbison on piano and Anthony Cox on bass. All ages. 4 p.m. $15 (student) $20 (senior) $25 (adult). 1531 Hewitt Ave., St. Paul (Hamline Campus). More info here.—Britt Robson

Lucia Micarelli @ Fitzgerald Theater

Lucia Micarelli played Annie, the classically trained violinist turned busker turned Cajun bandleader on the music-oriented post-Katrina New Orleans HBO epic Tremé. Annie’s evolution somewhat mirrors Micarelli’s own, from Juilliard child prodigy to eclectic musical interests and gigs with Josh Groban, Streisand, and Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson. Her new live album, An Evening With Lucia Micarelli, energetically covers abundant ground, including classical (Ravel, Sibelius), jazz standards (Gershwin), and rock (Zeppelin’s “Kashmir”), plus a nice vocal treatment of Steve Earle’s New Orleans tribute “This City.” 7:30 p.m. $35—$45. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

