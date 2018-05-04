Friday 5.4

Roma di Luna @ Cedar Cultural Center

After what appeared to be a one-off reunion show in 2017, the original lineup of Minneapolis’ Roma di Luna—including Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh and part-time alt-rapper Alexei Casselle—reconvened for their first album since 2010. We Were Made to Forgive, whose release this show celebrates, is intimate yet expansive, rooted in folk-rock while still making use of the band members’ diverse talents. 8 p.m. $20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Zeitgeist 40th Anniversary Celebration @ Studio Z

When Zeitgeist was formed in 1977, it was way ahead of its time. “New classical music” referred to minimalists like Phillip Glass and Steve Reich, or to early 20th century composers, and forays into chamber jazz were pretty much restricted to “Third Stream” material. The quartet celebrates middle age with a sampling of some of the 400 works it has commissioned from each decade over a three-day period. 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, May 6. 2:30 pm on Sunday, May 7. $15 ($10 for students and seniors). 275 East Fourth St., St. Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson

Saturday 5.5

Douglas Ewart and Quasar @ East Side Freedom Library

Fresh off the glorious shindig of improvisational masters he curated and performed at the Walker this winter, the multi-instrumentalist Ewart rounds up an expanded octet version of his local group Quasar for what he dubs a “Sonic-Kinetic Paradise.” There will be dance, poetry, strings, horns, electronics, and vocals both chanted and sung along with the bells and whistles (literally) and various reeds and percussion instruments Ewart has made himself. 8 p.m. $20 suggested donation. 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson

Tommy O’Donnell Trio Plays Erroll Garner @ the Dunsmore Room at Crooners

Considering his widespread popularity in the 1950s, pianist Erroll Garner is remarkably obscure today. He swung mightily without being a “swing” jazz stylist, nodded to bop without being a bopper, and is most renowned either for his florid notes at a breakneck tempo or for composing the ballad, “Misty.” Veteran local pianist Tommy O’Donnell will unpack all the delightful contradictions. 6 p.m. $10-$12. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Sunday 5.6

Dr. Dog @ Palace Theatre

Philly’s Dr. Dog loosely channel rootsy rockers of the ’60s and ’70s, from CCR to the Band, while mixing in harmony-happy psychedelia. Last week, the band returned with their 10th album, Critical Equation. Produced by Gus Seyffert (Beck, Michelle Branch), it’s the familiar Dr. Dog sound with a more dynamic, groove-based energy that separates it from some of their safer records. With Son Little. 18+. 8 p.m. $35/$50. 17 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Nellie McKay @ Dakota Jazz Club

Singer-songwriter Nellie McKay emerged with her playful piano-pop and vocal jazz in the mid-2000s, delivering her first five albums in seven years. Following 2015’s My Weekly Reader, a covers album of ’60s rock songs as varied as “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter” and “Wooden Ships,” McKay is gearing up to release Sister Orchid, preceded by its lead single, a bittersweet rendition of the jazz standard “The Nearness of You.” Also Monday, May 7. 7 p.m. $30/$40. 1010 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

