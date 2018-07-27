The weekend's 6 best concerts: July 27-29

Friday 7.27

Django Festival All Stars @ Dakota Jazz Club

You can’t swing a dead cat these days without hitting a band eager to emulate the inimitable Hot Club du France sound that guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephane Grappelli fashioned in the 1930s. The Django Festival All Stars separate themselves by composing their own music in the spirit of that sound, by arising from the same Manouche gypsy tribe as Django, and by playing with glorious spirit and dexterity. On their latest disc, Attitude Manouche, son Sampson Schmitt steps into the shoes of his father Dorado as lead guitarist (as he’s done intermittently for awhile anyway). The Hot Club fire remains. 7 and 9 p.m. $25-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Peter Goggin Glass Bead Games @ Jazz Central

Goggin is the alto saxophonist in the premier “young lions” jazz band of the Twin Cities, Hoaxer. Glass Bead Games is best known to jazz fans as the superb, vastly underrated disc by saxophonist Clifford Jordan that also features John Coltrane. On the basis of those two facts, this quartet—with Jordan Anderson on piano, Sam Worthington on bass and the venerable drummer and mentor-sage Phil Hey on drums—is liable to deliver eminently satisfying postbop music. 8:30 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. S.E., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Saturday 7.28

Wetter @ 7th St. Entry

Arising from the nexus of romanticism and responsibility, Wetter’s new album, Late Bloomers, is a no-GPS navigation of the moment post-collegiate malaise stubbornly collides with adulthood. On the record, songwriter Melissa Jones emerges from her undergrad program with a degree in English and Comparative Literature and a notebook full of scribbled songs, unsure of what to do with either, and arrives at the glorious postmodern resurrection, “Truth Song.” This is Wetter’s final show—Jones is moving to Denver. Read our full profile of the band here. With Felted, Lazear, and Inside Voice. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $5. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Jerard Fagerberg

The Klituation 2 Year Anniversary Party @ First Avenue

To celebrate two full years of her all-woman dance party, DJ Keezy presents the Klituation line up to beat all Klituation line ups: DJ Sophia Eris, queenDuin, Lady Mignight, Symone Smash It, Manchita, Maria Isa, Booboo, Zed Kenzo, Jayso Creative, and NewBlackCity, with Angel Davanport hosting. 18+. 9:30 p.m. $10/$12. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Sunday 7.29

Erasure @ State Theatre

While their long run of chart-certified hits is over, London duo Erasure have remained prolific as always. Last year, Andy Bell and Vince Clarke (a founding member of Depeche Mode) delivered a collection of political, understated synth-pop with World Be Gone, then followed it with the elegantly orchestral companion album World Beyond, featuring contributions from Brussels’ classical Echo Collective. However, despite this welcome wealth of recent material, Erasure’s setlists are dominated by their ’80s and ’90s hits.7:30 p.m. $35-$89. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Bebel Gilberto @ Dakota Jazz Club

Daughter of the great Brazilian guitarist/singer/composer João Gilberto and singer Miύcha, Bebel Gilberto has fashioned a distinctive sound by crossing her father’s bossa nova innovations with samba, other MPB (mύsica popular brasileira), sinuous electronica, sleek Europop, and sophisticated rock. She covers Radiohead’s “Creep” with guitarist Masa Shimizu on the 2017 digital release Live At The Belly Up. It’s an intimate run through a handful of career nuggets, shimmering in the breezy insouciance of João-like picking and Bebel’s marvelously alluring, sultry voice.7 & 9 p.m. $35—$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

