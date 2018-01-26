The weekend's 6 best concerts: Jan. 26-28

The Super Bowl Live concerts, with a stellar lineup handpicked by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will fill Nicollet Mall with music from Friday, Jan. 26, through Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4.

But the thing about winter is, it’s cold. So here are some no less satisfying (if slightly less free) alternative indoor events.

Friday 1.26

Drone Not Drones @ the Cedar Cultural Center

For the fifth consecutive year, dozens of artists from diverse musical milieus will unite for a marathon performance benefiting the international humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders. Duluth slowcore masters Low, Wilco guitarist Nels Cline, and Vancouver ambient-techno producer Loscil are among the many acts slated to be on hand in creating a continuous 28-hour drone. Not many protest-music events are as distinctive as this one. And yes, attendees are welcome to bring a pillow and blanket. 7 p.m. $20/$30. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Jeremy Siskind Trio @ Dunsmore Room at Crooners

Jeremy Siskind is steeped in academia and has authored eight books of musical instruction. But let’s not hold that against him—the young pianist has a dulcet touch that aims for the heart as much as the head. Plus he’s accompanied by the Bates brothers (bassist Chris, drummer JT) for a rhythm section and is playing the best piano room in town. 9 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Phil Hey Quartet @ Jazz Central

There’s more than a century’s worth of weekly gigging among the four pros in this ensemble. Most obviously, all that expertise affects timing—the shaving of accents, the pregnant pauses—but their depth of trust also breeds a sense of adventure. Hey is the drummer, with pianist Phil Aaron, bassist Tim Lewis, and Dave Hagedorn on vibes. 8 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. S.E., Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

Saturday 1.27

Soul Clap and Dance Off! ft. DJ Jonathan Toubin and Lady Heat @ Nomad World Pub

Jonathan Toubin is one of New York’s best DJs, but far from a typical dance spinner, he plays (nearly) only vintage rock and soul 45s. Better yet, he makes those slippery little discs—mostly stuff you’ve never heard of—into as much a floor-filling party statement as any house or hip-hop jock. (Check for yourself here .) Tobin’s parties are definitely on the rock side of the equation, but any dance-music aficionado worth their moves should check this as well. DJ crew Lady Heat opens. 21+ 9 p.m. $8/$10. 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here .—Michaelangelo Matos

Drive-By Truckers @ First Avenue

The Truckers have undergone numerous lineup changes since they first broke through with the massive scope and three-guitar attack of 2001’s Southern Rock Opera, but constant members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley have made them one of the most consistent rock acts of the 21st century. Last year, the band followed up their 2016 album, the overtly (and smartly) political American Band, with “The Perilous Night,” a bitter single that condemns Trump by name. With Lilly Hiatt. 18+. 8 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Sunday 1.28

Regina Carter headlines Twin Cities Winter Jazz Festival @ Dunsmore Room and Crooners Lounge

Regina Carter is a jazz violinist also gracefully fluent in Euro-classical, Americana, and blues modes, which she has leveraged to enhance the context of her thematic, personalized records, be it tributes to her hometown of Detroit, her parents, a hallowed violin, or vocalist Ella Fitzgerald. A MacArthur “Genius Grant” winner, she and pianist Xavier Davis headline the Twin Cities Winter Jazz Fest, featuring seven ensembles and running all day Sunday. 1 p.m. $40. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here . — Britt Robson

