Friday 2.9

Portugal. The Man @ Palace Theatre

With its recent best pop duo/group performance Grammy win for the infectious, Pharrell-style synth-pop confection “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man essentially completed its transition from indie psychedelic eclecticism to mainstream pop. The single-yielding Woodstock has its moments but often feels derivative. And despite borrowing its title from a revolutionary era, the album’s alleged call-to-arms in dystopian times reads more like cynical inertia than incendiary idealism. Twin Peaks open. Also Saturday, Feb. 10. 18+. $37.50—$50. 8:30 p.m. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul; more info here.—Rick Mason

JC Sanford Quartet @ The Dunsmore Room at Crooners

Since relocating from New York to Northfield, trombonist JC Sanford has immersed himself in a bunch of high-profile projects, including co-founding the Twin Cities Jazz Composers’ Workshop and the 17-piece Inatas Orchestra with his wife, Asuka Kakitani. Here’s a chance to catch him leading a small ensemble with guitarist Zacc Harris, bassist Chris Bates, and drummer Pete James Johnson. 9 p.m.. $12. 6161 Highway 65 N.E., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Full Friday music listings here.

Saturday 2.10

Kid Dakota @ Icehouse

Darren Jackson’s first Kid Dakota album in six years, Denervation, followed a horrifying bicycle collision that left him wondering if he’d ever walk unaided again, as well as the death of his good friend, producer John Kuker. Read our full feature on Jackson here. With Alan Sparhawk. 21+. 11 p.m. $10/$12. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.

The Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’ @ 7th St Entry

Tonight, the complicatedly named local indie-pop quartet releases its new album, **Traffic & Weather**, after teasing us with a couple sharp advance singles. “Ventricles of Love” is a gurgling disco cut with a nucleotide or two of the Tom Tom Club in its DNA, while on “Secret Tape B (live your trial)” wah-wah guitar combines with synths chiming like demented Wurlitzers to create the aural equivalent of that feeling when you get off a Tilt-a-Whirl. With Strange Relations and Margaret. 18+. 8 p.m. $10. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Full Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 2.11

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club @ First Avenue

These L.A.-based rockers burst out of the gate with a 2001 debut pitched somewhere between T. Rex and the Jesus and Mary Chain. Following departures like the 2005 Americana rebirth Howl and 2008’s practically DOA instrumental experiment The Effects of 333, BRMC have made their way back to stormy, sinister classic rock, most recently with their brand-new eighth album, Wrong Creatures. With Night Beats. 18+. 7 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Mike Eckroth @ Jazz Central

Pianist Mike Eckroth wields his stylistic range through rewarding musical terrain. The way he underscores the Afro-Cuban leanings of Bud Powell’s “Un Poco Loco,” or nods at Ahmad Jamal even as his mints his own groove on “Ahmad,” reveals taste and independence. He displays his softer side backing Latin vocalists and has been through town with John Scofield at the Dakota. For this gig he’ll play a solo set, then in trio with his cousin, Zach Schmidt, on drums and bassist Graydon Peterson. 8 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. S.E., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Full Sunday music listings here.