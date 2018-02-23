Friday 2.23

Ani DiFranco @ First Avenue

Ani DiFranco has managed to become one of the finest folk-based singer-songwriters of the last 30 years even with her total commitment to independence, from her ’90s records (where she established herself as a powerful feminist voice) all the way up to her 20th album, last year’s Binary. Like all her albums, it was released on her own Righteous Babe label, and its standouts include the Obama tribute “Deferred Gratification” and the Justin Vernon-assisted “Zizzing.” With Gracie and Rachel. 18+. 7 p.m. $45. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Dean Magraw and Eric Kamau Gravatt @ Dunsmore Room

Self-proclaimed “heavy meadow” guitarist Dean Magraw has engaged in monthly duets with ace local drummers for decades now, and former McCoy Tyner cohort Eric Kamau Gravatt is at the top of the list. The pair will hopefully revisit highlights from their 2014 Red House disc, Fire on the Nile, which ranges from backwood blues (“Sleeping Diva”) to gusty skronk (“Sharrock”) to surf idylls (“Coast Highway”). Improvisations are likewise welcome, and expected. 9 p.m. $12. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

“At the Piano” @ Orchestra Hall

Jeremy Walker, the artistic director for jazz gigs in the atrium at Orchestra Hall, has found a groove programming concerts that emphasize a specific instrument. This time around the piano gets its due, with an appealing array of ivory ticklers that includes Bryan Nichols, Javier Santiago, and Chris Lomheim joining Walker in what is promised to be an evening of both “camaraderie and competition” through their various combinations. 8:05 p.m. $32. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Davu Seru with Zeitgeist: “Dead King Mother” @ Studio Z

The day Martin Luther King was assassinated, a great-uncle of drummer Davu Seru proclaimed he was going to kill a white man in retribution—and then did so, shooting a fellow North Minneapolis resident coming off a bus on his way home from work. With the help of Zeitgeist and special guests, Seru delivers this world premiere work based around the incident. It’s the centerpiece of Zeitgeist’s annual “Playing it Close to Home” concerts. Also Saturday, Feb. 24. 7:30 p.m. $15 ($10 for students). 275 East Fourth Street, Suite 200, St. Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson

Saturday 2.24

Porches @ 7th St. Entry

As Porches, Aaron Maine first made his mark on the indie-sphere with downcast lo-fi, synth-pop, and post-punk. By the time of 2016’s sleek, electronic-focused Pool, his fast-developing ability to write vocal and instrumental hooks resulted in breakthrough popularity. His follow-up, January’s The House, successfully builds on Pool’s sound with help from indie all-stars Devonte Hynes (aka Blood Orange) and (Sandy) Alex G. With Girl Ray and Cheap Fantasy. 18+. 8 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Decibel Magazine Tour @ Cabooze

The mighty Enslaved are among the most prolific of all the heavyweights in the Norwegian black-metal tradition. Having long since mastered speed and mood, they continue to challenge themselves, most recently with 2017’s E, which balances their black metal with prog- and post-metal complexity (and clean vocals by new keyboardist Hakon Vinje). With brotherly black-metallers Wolves in the Throne Room, one-woman black-metal project Myrkur, and Denver doom-bringers Khemmis. 18+. 7 p.m. $25. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Sunday 2.25

