Friday 4.13

Wyclef Jean @ The Pourhouse

The ex-Fugees member Wyclef Jean remains a rap-rooted yet genre-twisting visionary. Last year, he released the third installment of his Carnival album series, which began in 1997. The first volume is one of hip-hop’s essential solo debuts, and the second, released in 2007, featured his reggae-tinged smash “Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill).” The Haiti native’s penchant for globally influenced eclecticism clutters Carnival III, but it’s still a spirited, uplifting ride. 6:30 p.m. $25/$65. 10 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

“The First Instrument” with Bruce Henry @ Orchestra Hall

Bruce Henry has the range and luster of a vocalist in his prime but also presents as an elder in the black music tradition—he developed an educational workshop on “The Evolution of African American Music.” So he’s the right guy to hold court in the august Orchestra Hall atrium for “The First Instrument,” an exploration of the human voice via folk songs, spirituals, the blues, and standards, backed by a trio. 8:05 p.m. All ages. Sold out but check box office for turn-back tickets. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 4.14

Margo Price @ First Avenue

Following troubles including the death of her infant son, alcohol abuse, and jail time, Margo Price broke through in 2016 with Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, a ’70s-style country outing where she reflected on her backstory with poignant candor. On last year’s more boogie-rocking All America Made (released, like MFD, on Jack White’s Third Man Records), Price went political, contemplating inequalities and double standards on “Pay Gap” and “Wild Women.” With Blackfoot Gypsies. 18+. 8 p.m. $30. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Fire Bell @ Black Dog

The trio Fire Bell are celebrating the release of their second disc, Incendios, which initially sounds like a vehicle for guitarist Park Evans, be it the tricky picking of “April 400,” or the slow, steady conflagration of “Going Down In Flames.” But repeated listens ingratiates veteran timekeeper Jay Epstein and bassist Graydon Peterson and clues you to the intimacy of a band together since 2009. 8:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10. 308 Prince St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 4.15

Lindi Ortega @ Dakota Jazz Club

The consistent alt-country singer-songwriter Lindi Ortega is touring behind her most ambitious and compelling album yet. Drawing obvious influence from Spaghetti Western films and their soundtracks, March’s Liberty is lyrically cinematic too, a three-movement concept album that follows its central character from violent struggle to triumphant renewal. Ortega co-wrote it with collaborators including the Civil Wars’ John Paul White. With Hugh Masterson. 7 p.m. $25/$30. 1010 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Spectral @ Jazz Central

Spectral call their musical affinity “invisible architecture,” which makes more sense when you realize how little the margin of error can be for three gusty but texture-attuned horn players steeped in avant-garde improvisation. Darren Johnston blows trumpet between reed players Larry Ochs and Dave Rempis onstage and they really do sound like they can anticipate what they’re inventing. 6 p.m. $15. 407 Central Ave. SE, Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

