The weekend's 5 best concerts: June 15-17

Rock the Garden is Saturday. The Stone Arch Bridge Festival will take over the riverfront all weekend. St. Louis Park is getting in on the festival action as Common Sound brings in headliners the Gin Blossoms for a spot-on Father’s Day event. And you may have already hiked out to Eau Claire for the Blue Ox Festival. In addition to those big events, here are some no less noteworthy individual gigs.

Friday 6.15

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue @ Minnesota Zoo

In the two-plus decades since he was a pint-sized ’bone wielder at Tremé banquettes, Troy Andrews has grown exponentially. The now tall, lean Trombone Shorty has toured the world, played the White House, received a Grammy nomination, and become a New Orleans institution, meriting a Jazz Fest poster and coveted annual closing set. The charismatic multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer sparks party hearty cauldrons bubbling with Crescent City jazz, funk, R&B, plus dashes of contemporary soul and hip-hop, last documented on 2017’s rousing Parking Lot Symphony. PHO opens. Also Saturday. 7:30 p.m. $49—$61.50. 1 300 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. More info here. — Rick Mason

Charcoal’s Revenge @Studio Z

The stream of stimulating gigs arising out of drummer Davu Seru’s Studio Z residency continues with a pair this weekend. First up is Charcoal’s Revenge, which reunites seminal free jazzer Milo Fine with creatively adroit bassist/cellist Anthony Cox and Seru in a trio originally called Charcoal when they formed in 2005. All three are especially accomplished in the adventurous use of dynamic textures and volume. 7 p.m. $5-$10 donation. 275 East Fourth St., St. Paul, More info here. — Britt Robson

Saturday 6.16

McDonas/Seru/Evans/Klein @ Studio Z

The second exciting weekend gig resulting from drummer Davu Seru’s residency at Studio Z features Thollem McDonas, an improvising, politically oriented pianist who often plays solo but collaborates across the spectrum—his bass cohorts alone include Cecil Taylor’s former main man William Parker and Minutemen co-founder Mike Watt. Along with Seru the rest of the quartet includes a pair of audacious brass musicians, (Elaine Evans on trumpet, Benjamin Mansavage Klein on tuba), who also venture into electronics. 7 p.m. $5-$10 donation. 275 East Fourth St., St. Paul, More info here. — Britt Robson

Sunday 6.17

Snail Mail @ 7th St. Entry

Right at this moment, 19-year-old Baltimore singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, who records as Snail Mail, is surrounded by uncommon excitement in the indie-rock world. As with fellow acclaimed newcomers Soccer Mommy and Vagabon, Jordan’s songs radiate emotion, honesty, and a quiet power, though hers are more slowcore-indebted, and she may be an even more special talent overall. Her full-length debut, Lush, released last week via Matador, absolutely deserves the hype. With Bonny Doon. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $12/$15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here. —Michael Madden

Sonny Landreth @ Dakota Jazz Club

Sonny Landreth has a cool nickname—the King of Slydeco—which neatly encompasses his slide guitar mastery, swampy influences, and erstwhile employment in late King of Zydeco Clifton Chenier’s Red Hot Louisiana Band. Landreth’s own cayenne-doused sound skips from bayou to blues to rock, sprinkled with jazz, while his cypress-infused voice and noirish lyrics evoke pirogue baroque. His unorthodox but rich technique will have acoustic and electric showcases on his forthcoming double album,Recorded Live in Lafayette. 7 p.m. $35—$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here. —Rick Mason

