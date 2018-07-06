The weekend's 5 best concerts: July 6-8

Friday 7.6

Yazmin @ Icehouse

Vocalist Yazmin Bowers recorded her third album, The Nautilus, in Havana with musicians from Cuba, Wisconsin, and the Twin Cities. She’s best known locally for her contributions to Salsabrosa and Charanga Tropical. But make no mistake, The Nautilus is a singer-songwriter showcase, a meditation of love divided into six chapters: Before, Falling, Distance, Broken, Healing, and After. The evening will also include dancers, electro group Alma Andina, and a DJ spinning salsa between sets. 10 p.m. $10, $12 at the door. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers @ The Dakota

Saxophonist Mindi Abair unfairly gets lumped in with smooth jazz horn players like Dave Koz, but anyone who has heard her nexus of jazz, rock and blues, and seen her share the stage with Bruce Springsteen (the Clarence Clemons connection makes sense) and invite folks like Detroit vocalist Sweet Pea Atkinson or guitarist Joe Bonamassa to guest in her bands knows the distinction. Not sure who is in this edition of the Boneshakers, but I’m confident the name won’t be a misnomer. 7 and 9 p.m. $25-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Basilica Block Party @ Basilica of St. Mary

Saturday night’s lineup hasn’t got a prayer—Cake and Third Eye Blind are county-fair level acts, a status we can only hope that icky Andy “Honey I’m Good” Grammer will never achieve, and the good local acts you can catch much more cheaply around town some other weekend. Friday night is a touch spotty too, though it offers up the brilliant Jason Isbell, the reliable Revolution, and the recently reborn local pop duo Now, Now. Whether that’s enough bang for your buck is between you and the higher power of your understanding.5 p.m. $75 one-day/$125 two-day. 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis.More info here —Keith Harris

Saturday 7.7

The English Beat @ First Avenue

The English Beat, or just the Beat, is officially back in full swing. Three decades after their initial three-album run, the Dave Wakefield-fronted version of the band (as opposed to the lineup led by Ranking Roger) successfully funded a new album via PledgeMusic in 2015. After a wait that understandably frustrated some of the campaign’s more generous contributors, Here We Go Love was finally released last month, an expectation-topping hour full of the Beat’s kinetic, ska-infused sound. With Umbrella Bed. 21+. 7 p.m. $20/$25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Sunday 7.8

Ray Wylie Hubbard @ Dakota Jazz Club

Best known for his outlaw-country anthem “Up Against The Wall, Redneck Mother,” memorably recorded by pal Jerry Jeff Walker in 1973, Ray Wylie Hubbard has spent subsequent decades as a n ornery Texas troubadour, sagebrush philosopher, weaver of dusty trail tales, and rowdy honky-tonker. Hubbard’s gnarly drawl slithers charismatically around wizened country, blues, and stinging rock on his current Tell The Devil I’m Gettin’ There As Fast As I Can, which also includes a tribute to Twin Cities icons Koerner, Ray and Glover, “Spider, Snaker and Little Sun.” 7 p.m. $27—$37. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason