The weekend's 5 best concerts: Aug. 3-5

Friday 8.3

Superorganism @ First Avenue

As timely as their sound is touted as being, this global crew’s drag-and-drop pop-collage messthetic would’ve been right at home in the dial-up era—the Beastie Boys’d have signed ‘em to Grand Royal in a heartbeat. At the very least, their twee anomie is more likely to inspire a twinge of nostalgia for a moment when the internet felt trivial and disorienting rather than like a horrifying, apocalyptic mistake—especially as tempered and sharpened by the glamorously bored Orono Noguchi, who lends an air of jaded whimsy to the affair. With Flora Cash. 7 p.m. $16.96/$22. 701 N. First Ave. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 8.4

Hazelfest 2018 @ Hazelden Campus

This annual celebration of sobriety at Minnesota’s most high profile treatment center gathers a terrific lineup every year, and 2018 is no exception. Headliners include Brother Ali, the Cactus Blossoms, and Chastity Brown, and Davina and the Vagabonds, and MC David Campbell and DJ Woody McBride will keep things moving between sets. 11 a.m. $12/$25/kids under 12 free. 15251 Pleasant Valley Rd., Center City. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 8.5

Lori McKenna @ Dakota Jazz Club

Over the past three years, McKenna wrote two country smashes—Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind”—that brought overdue attention to her own career, which she’d been plugging away at since 2000. Making the most of her new spotlight, she’s added two excellent new recordings to her solid eight-album back catalogue since. In 2016 The Bird & the Rifle offered her own understated take on the McGraw hit as well the quietly desperate autopsy of a hopelessly busted relationship, “Wreck You.” Her new album, The Tree, leans heavier on downhome truisms, though she not only refreshes these (as great country music songwriters and performers always do) but grapples with them as well. What invigorates songs like “People Get Old” and lines like “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” is the palpable reluctance with which McKenna comes to inevitably accept the wisdom of cliches. 7 p.m. $35-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats @ Palace Theatre

After Nathaniel Rateliff shifted his focus to classic Southern fried soul, R&B, and gospel, and reorganized his band as the swaggering, horn-blasting Night Sweats, he hit the jackpot with their eponymous debut and infectious lead single “S.O.B.” The group’s follow-up, Tearing at the Seams, essentially uses the same template: Rateliff’s brawny, rough-textured voice grappling with a muscular sound evoking the Band, Muscle Shoals, and Memphis. Raucous tunes like “Intro” occasionally yield to quieter bits like “Hey Mama,” focusing on Rateliff’s nuanced, personal lyrics. 8 p.m. $37.50—$50. 17 W. 7 th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sarah Greer @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Greer was integral to Davu Seru’s opus Dead King Mother this past spring and wowed the crowd at the Twin Cities Jazz Fest this summer. Now comes the release of What the Music Say Do, a debut disc both sultry and silky, with a toe in Sade-style gauze and Black Lives Matter topicality, dispensing impressionistic songs like ink droplets of jazz and rhythm & blues. Anthony Cox is the ace bassist on disc and at the gig, with Nate Greer and Steve Hobart completing the backing trio. 6:30 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Sunday music listings here.