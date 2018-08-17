The weekend's 5 best concerts: Aug. 17-19

Friday 8.17

Beach House @ Palace Theatre

Since debuting back in '06, Beach House have become undeniable titans of dream pop. The Baltimore, Maryland-launched duo of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally have pumped out seven albums during that span, each one subtly bubbling with shoegazey, psych-poppy brilliance. Their latest, May's 7, scored Best New Music props from Pitchfork. This sold-out theater gig is a testament to Beach House's steadily churning, workmanlike mastery of vibes. Papercuts open. 18+. Sold out. 8 p.m. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here. —Jay Boller

Saturday 8.18

Bad Bad Hats @ First Avenue

Even before Bad Bad Hats had released their first album, Kerry Alexander already feared the sophomore slump. Her band has had quite the ride since their 2015 debut album; in addition to playing all over the country, they were featured in the New Yorker and recently opened for Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront Park for an audience of 10,000 (the largest sold-out show in Bayfront’s history). And the indie-pop band’s frontwoman—along with husband and multi-instrumentalist Chris Hoge, bassist Noah Boswell, and drummer Connor Davison—has confronted any slumping fears head-on with Lightning Round, an instrumentally lush and lyrically tender collection of 10 love-themed tunes, which is being celebrated tonight. With Scrunchies and Jessica Manning. 18+. $15. 8 p.m. 701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here. —Erica Rivera

Shelby Lynne @ Cedar Cultural Center

Always slightly miscast as a country singer, Shelby Lynne’s decision to cover Dusty Springfield’s tunes for an album was a better reflection of her straddle among the soul, pop, country, and blues genres. Truth is, she’s never been comfortable sitting still, and after completing a tour and record with her sister Allison, has now gone out solo or with spare accompaniment and carved out a set list that ranges from her touchstones from decades ago to selections from the soundtrack of an upcoming movie in which she stars, “Here I Am.” 8 p.m. $35-$45. 417 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

Sunday 8.19

Smashing Pumpkins @ Xcel Energy Center

If all goes well, Smashing Pumpkins will hit the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul with something approximating their original lineup. All, of course, has not exactly gone well so far. Original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky claims she wasn’t invited along and thinks Pumpkins frontman Billy “William” Corgan should get an MRI, saying “I honestly think he may have a brain tumor.” Representatives of Team Pumpkin insist that Wretzky has rebuffed their overtures, but have been strangely silent on Corgan’s cerebral intactness. Assuming Corgan doesn’t alienate guitarist James Iha or drummer Jimmy Chamberlin any time soon (cross your appendages of choice), the tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pumpkins’ formation, with a setlist drawn from their first five albums. Metric opens. 7 p.m. $26.50-$125. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. More info here. —Keith Harris

Rebirth Brass Band @ The Dakota

Celebrating their 35th year together, the Rebirth Brass Band are led by the brothers Frazier, Phillip on tuba and Keith on the bass drum, and dredge up an earthy, rootsy groove despite the inherent buoyance of the brass band tradition. Counting Glen David Andrews and Kermit Ruffins among their alumni, the lineup changes have never prevented Rebirth from coming up with eight or nine pieces that provide a cohesive wallop. 7 and 9 p.m. $40 and $35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

