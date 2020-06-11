The week in local livestreams: June 11-17

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.



Thursday 6.11



MIM @ Home Weekend: Pauline Conneely

The virtual opening reception for Minnesota Irish Music Weekend, featuring a performance from Pauline and Mick Conneely followed by a set from Benny McCarthy. Presented by Celtic Junction. $10 suggested donation.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Friday 6.12

Blue Ox Music Festival: Live from the Pines

Virtual streaming music festival celebrating the release of Pert Near Sandstone's new album, Rising Tide, featuring live music performances broadcast in real time from Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire as well as sets from artists playing from home. With Pert Near Sandstone, Sam Bush, Del McCoury, Lissie, The Travelin’ McCourys, Charlie Parr, Them Coulee Boys, Lillie Mae, Molly Tuttle, and more. Free. Also Saturday.

When and where: 1 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. here.

Minnesota Irish Music Weekend at Home

Virtual festival celebrating Irish music, featuring online live performances and instructional sessions. $10. Also Saturday and Sunday.

When and where: Times vary. More info here.

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

#DoomtreeTV

Join members of Doomtree every Friday night for a new episode featuring pre-recorded clips, livestreamed performances, and footage from the Doomtree Vault.

When and where: 8 p.m. here.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Saturday 6.13

Blue Ox Music Festival: Live from the Pines

Virtual streaming music festival celebrating the release of Pert Near Sandstone's new album, Rising Tide, featuring live music performances broadcast in real time from Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire as well as sets from artists playing from home. With Pert Near Sandstone, Sam Bush, Del McCoury, Lissie, The Travelin’ McCourys, Charlie Parr, Them Coulee Boys, Lillie Mae, Molly Tuttle, and more. Free. Also Friday.

When and where: 1 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. here.

Minnesota Irish Music Weekend at Home

Virtual festival celebrating Irish music, featuring online live performances and instructional sessions. $10. Also Friday and Sunday.

When and where: Times vary. More info here.

Michael Monroe’s “From My Backyard” Livestream

All the info you need is right there in the description. Handy!

When and where: 7 p.m. here

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Michael Shynes

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Sunday 6.14

Minnesota Irish Music Weekend at Home

Virtual festival celebrating Irish music, featuring online live performances and instructional sessions. $10. Also Friday and Saturday.

When and where: Times vary. More info here.

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook.



Monday 6.15

Leslie Vincent's Weekly Ukulele Show

Live performance from Vincent's living room every Monday night.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Blues Fest Live: Big George Jackson

Live online performances from a variety of blues artists every Monday night, presented by Dual Citizen Brewery and the Lowertown Funk & Blues Festival.

When and where: 7 p.m.; register here.

Jordan Carr: Mondays with Master

Master is Carr's cat, who loves C minor chord (with which the singer-songwriter happily obliges him).

When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.



Tuesday 6.16

Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party

This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here).

Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars, and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Wednesday 6.17

Jeff Daniels "Virtual" Concert

Hey, he's not local! Right, but the event is being put on by the Dakota. There wiill be an audience Q&A after the show. $15.

When and where: 7 p.m. here

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

Where and when: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Ben Cook-Feltz

The piano-playing singer-songwriter performs his eclectic mix of pop, rock and quirky originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Got a tip on a hot local livestream? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]