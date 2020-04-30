The week in local livestreams: Apr. 30-May 6

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch





Thursday 4.30

Dessa's Show of Force Majeure

For this installment of her weekly literary readings, Dessa suggests "Maybe invite a digital date—think of it like a BYOB snowball dance in pajama bottoms, with chaperones that don’t allow you to be in the same room." Dress code is, as always, cocktail attire from the waist up. Every reading benefits a nonprofit, Venmo info announced in the stream.

When and where: 7:45 on Instagram

“Lunch Ladies” with Annie Fitzgerald

We know you’re not going out for lunch… unless it’s takeout. Tune in to Annie Fitzgerald's virtual song circle with your grub of choice.

When and where: Noon on Instagram

Lyndelle

All donations made during the singer-songwriter's album release stream will go towards Firefly Sisterhood.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook



Friday 5.1

Festival of the Valkyries

An all-day online music festival featuring a local lineup of all Minnesota women presented by the Valkyrie Music Collective, with a virtual tip jar posted for each artist during their performance. Following the performances, there will be a panel discussion focused on the challenges of working in the male- dominated music industry as well potential solutions, with a keynote address from the Current's Andrea Swensson. Register for the panel discussion here.

When and where: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Facebook



It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram

#DoomtreeTV

Join members of Doomtree every Friday night for a new episode featuring pre-recorded clips, livestreamed performances, and footage from the Doomtree Vault.

When and where: 8 p.m. here

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram





Saturday 5.2

Novel Stages

A benefit for artists affected by COVID-19 featuring pre-recorded performances and previously unavailable concert footage from Shara Nova, Roomful of Teeth, ETHEL string quartet, Ashley Bathgate, Haley, Cameron Kinghorn, JT Bates, Zoo Animal, Grant Cutler, and many others. Tickets are $30.

When and where: 2-10 p.m. here

Transmission and Slicing Up Eyeballs Present: 180 Minutes

DJ Jake Rudh's mix of classic alternative music, broadcast live, will feature the music and videos of the Cure.

When and where: 8 p.m on Twitch

Katy Vernon #LiveFromHome

The singer-songwriter performs as part of the Northfield Arts Guild's live concert series. Donations to the Guild may be made here

When and where: 7:30 p.m on Facebook

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. YouTube

Michael Shines

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook



Sunday 5.3

Vicky Emerson

"We'll do a recipe, play three songs, and also help someone," the Americana singer says of her new Sunday series. "Think of this show as Mr. Rogers with Chardonnay."

Where and when: 5 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook



Monday 5.4

Bad Songs with Jeremy Messersmith

Messersmith will drink whiskey and "showcase some of the worst, most terrible, tasteless, and half-finished songs I’ve never dared to play for anyone."

When and where: 8 p.m on Instagram

Leslie Vincent's Weekly Ukulele Show

Live performance from Vincent's living room every Monday night.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Blues Fest Live: Chubby Carrier

Live online performances from a variety of blues artists every Monday night, presented by Dual Citizen Brewery and the Lowertown Funk & Blues Festival.

When and where: 7 p.m.; register here

Jordan Carr: Mondays with Master

Master is Carr's cat, who loves C minor chord (with which the singer-songwriter happily obliges him).

When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook



Tuesday 5.5

Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party

This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here)

Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars, and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook



Wednesday 5.6

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

Where and when: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook

Ben Cook-Feltz

The piano-playing singer-songwriter performs his eclectic mix of pop, rock and quirky originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Got a tip on a hot local livestream? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]