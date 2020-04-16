The week in local livestreams: Apr. 16-22

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.



Thursday 4.16

Dessa's Show of Force Majeure

For these weekly literary readings, the artist requests "cocktail attire from the waist up." Share a pic of yourself "looking civilized for 15 damn minutes" with #ShowOfForceMajeure. Every reading benefits a non-profit, Venmo info announced in the stream.

When and where: 6:45 on Instagram

“Lunch Ladies” with Annie Fitzgerald

We know you’re not going out for lunch … unless it’s take out. Tune into Annie Fitzgerald virtual song circle with your grub of choice. Today's guest is Mother Banjo.

When and where: Noon on Instagram



Friday 4.17

Mark Mallman: Alone/Alive Solo Live Stream

Known for his epic live shows and innovative musical tests of endurance, Mallman strips things down for a live solo performance broadcast from Studio Cardboard City. He promises his set will feature "songs from pre-dystopia to the current upside down."

When and where: 8 p.m. on Facebook



Low

A new weekly live performance series from the Duluth indie veterans called "It's Friday, I'm in Low."

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram



Saturday 4.18

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. YouTube

Michael Shines

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook

Taylor Swift Digital Dance Party

Flip Phone presents an online dance party featuring pop-up drag performances, requested songs, and a Taylor costume contest.

When and where: 9-11 p.m. Join Zoom meeting using password 093511

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook



Sunday 4.19

Danny Diamond and Anna Lethert

Virtual concert featuring dancer Anna Lethert and fiddle player Danny Diamond, broadcast from their home.

When and where: 3 p.m. at Celtic Junction's Facebook page

Vicky Emerson

"We'll do a recipe, play three songs and also help someone," the Americana singer says of her new Sunday series. "Think of this show as Mr. Rogers with Chardonnay."

Where and when: 5 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook



Monday 4.20

Bad Songs with Jeremy Messersmith

Messersmith will drink whiskey and "showcase some of the worst, most terrible, tasteless and half finished songs I’ve never dared to play for anyone."

When and where: 8 p.m on Instagram

Bridge the Gap with Gabe Douglas of 4ontheFloor and Pavielle

Miss Icehouse? Well you can visit it virtually tonight. For this special performance, artists will perform solo with full sanitation between sets, no patrons will be present, and no two bands will be in the same space at the same time. The $11 ticket cost goes to the North Stands, which provides financial relief to hospitality industry professionals.

When and where: 6-10 p.m. Tickets available here.



Tuesday 4.21

Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party

This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here)

Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook



Wednesday 4.22

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

Where and when: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook



