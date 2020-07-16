The week in live local music: July 16-22

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.



Thursday 7.16

HookStream: Big George Jackson Blues Band

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists and the Hook and Ladder Theater, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. Free.

When and where: 8 p.m. here.

The Federales

A celebration of the release of the Federales' new album, Honkytonks & Hangovers, featuring a full-band streaming performance.

When and where: 7 p.m. Facebook.

Friday 7.17

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Saturday 7.18

Turn Turn Turn

This new livestream performance series broadcast from the Parkway Theater, presented in HD video and stereo sound, debuts with the equally new Americana trio Turn Turn Turn, featuring Adam Levy, Savannah Smith, and Barb Brynstad, whose debut album, Can't Go Back, is also (you guessed it) new. Tickets available here.

When and where: 8 p.m. here.

The Suburbs

An all-ages outdoor show with Kiss the Tiger. Tickets are $50-$75 and available here.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. at Le Musique Room, St. Michael, MN.



HookStream: Roots, Rock, & Deep Blues Virtual Festival

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists and the Hook and Ladder Theater, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. With Cornbread Harris, Mary Cutrufello Band, and the Shackletons. $10.

When and where: 5 p.m. here.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Michael Shynes

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Sunday 7.10

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook.



Monday 7.20

Leslie Vincent's Weekly Ukulele Show

Live performance from Vincent's living room every Monday night.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Jordan Carr: Mondays with Master

Master is Carr's cat, who loves C minor chord (with which the singer-songwriter happily obliges him).

When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.



Tuesday 7.21

Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party

This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here).

Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars, and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Wednesday 7.22

The Shackletons

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists and the Hook and Ladder Theater, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. Free.

When and where: 8 p.m. on Facebook and here.

Martin Devaney Live from Shed Bar

Virtual live performance streaming from the musician's backyard shed.

When and where: 7 p.m. RSVP and more info here.

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

Where and when: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook.

