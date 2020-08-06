The week in live local music: Aug. 6-12

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.



Thursday 8.6

Ben Cook-Feltz

A livestream performance presented by Land of 10,000 Streams in support of Black Lives Matter Minnesota. Free.

When and where: 5 p.m. here.

Connie Evingson

The singer presents "Happy with the Blues: The Peggy Lee Centennial." $25-$30.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Mother Banjo

Livestream performance presented by Land of 10,000 Streams in support of Black Lives Matter Minnesota.

When and where: 4 p.m. here.

Maud Hixson

Two outdoor performances at Crooners' Lakeside Cafe. The jazz singer will take on the '50s songbook in the early show and then the music of Jerome Kern in her later set. $20 each.

When and where: 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. Crooners Supper Club.

Pat Donohue and the Prairie All-Stars

The singer-songwriter will perform at Crooners' MainStage Tent. $20.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club



Friday 8.7

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

DJ Bob Marino and Babyghost Present Summer at 612Brew

Featuring a rotating selection of DJs spinning upbeat house, funk, and disco every Friday on the patio.

When and where: 5-9 p.m. at 612Brew.

+45rpm

Performing as part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.

Sinatra! with Andrew Walesch Big Band

The singer/pianist leads you on a tour of the legend's career at Crooners' MainStage Tent. $35

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Sister Castle Theater

The band celebrates the release of its new EP with this livestream from home.

When and where: 7 p.m. here.

Gary Rue

Virtual performance presented by Paradise Center for the Arts. Your $20 ticket includes a Q&A before and after the performance.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Tickets here.



Rapture 2020

Dance party featuring music by DJ Justice. Free.

When and where: 10 p.m. on Twitch.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

The Very Best of Sting and the Police

Featuring Twin Cities Police tribute band Toast and the Machine, with guest performers. $25.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Saturday 8.8

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

The Days Between - A Musical Celebration Featuring the Fam

A celebration of Jerry Garcia featuring Max Graham, Geo Randall, Joe Barron, Rob and Connor Hilstrom, Kevin Fowke, and Jon Miller. Free.

When and where: 4:30-9 p.m. at Day Block Brewing.

Sinatra! with Andrew Walesch Big Band

The singer/pianist leads you on a tour of the legend's career at Crooners' MainStage Tent. $35

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Michael Shynes

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook.



Grunge Unplugged

Featuring acoustic versions of '90s tunes performed on an outdoor patio. Free.

When and where: 6-9 p.m. at 612Brew.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Sunday 8.9

Lori Dokken, Judi Vinar and Rachel Holder

Three local jazz vocal favorites come together at Crooners' Lakeside Cafe. $15.

When and where: 5 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Dane Stauffer/Lori Dokken

Musical theater favorite Dane Stauffer and Twin Cities piano queen Lori Dokken unite for Hot Summer Nights. $20.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook.



Monday 8.10

Leslie Vincent

Drive-in or dine-out seating for the release show for Vincent's debut album, These Foolish Things. $20.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Jordan Carr: Mondays with Master

Master is Carr's cat, who loves C minor chord (with which the singer-songwriter happily obliges him).

When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.



Tuesday 8.11

Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party

This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here).

Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars, and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Minnesota Youth Jazz Band

The ensemble of improvisatory young'uns will be at Crooners' Mainstage Tent. $10.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Wednesday 8.12

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

When and where: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Two Girls and a Boyd

Local favorites Mary Jane Alm, Aimée Lee and Boyd Lee come together at the Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Mia Dorr presents 'The Evolution of the Diva: Linda Ronstadt'

A live band, back-up singers, narrators, and multimedia are the backdrop for Mia Dorr as she takes you on a musical journey down memory lane at the Crooners MainStage Tent.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

