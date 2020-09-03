The week in live and local music: Sept. 3-9

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Thursday 9.3

Dan Wilson

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

The Cactus Blossoms

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: 3 p.m. here.

DJ Keezy

Performing as part of the Northrop's Amplifying Solidarity series.

When and where: Noon. More info here.

John Swardson

Outdoor live music performance on the Loon's patio. Masks and social distancing required.

When and where: 6 p.m. at the Loon Cafe.

The Relief Sessions: Steeling Dan

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by Patty Peterson and the Jazz Women All-Stars, PK Mayo, and Hailey James. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and where: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Tickets, parking directions, and safety info here.

Belfast Cowboys

The Belfast Cowboys are a nine-piece band that specializes in the music of Van Morrison, powered by a four-piece horn section. $25-$30.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Al Church and Dave Mehling

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. All ages. $10.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Virtual Sound for Silents

Online film and music presentation by the Walker Art Center, featuring films from Bruce Baillie, Tom DeBiaso, Rock Ross, Robert Banks, Buki Bodunrin, Mark Bradford, and Kara Walker, paired with commissioned scores from local musicians Beatrix*Jar, Andrew Broder, Lady Midnight, Cody McKinney, and Dameun Strange. Free. Through Sept. 8.

When and where: Time varies. More info here.



Friday 9.4

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

Lady Midnight

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

Johnnie Brown

The singer performs the music of Teddy Pendergrass. $30-$35.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Michael Monroe

Emmy award-winning acoustic music treasure Michael Monroe performs the music of Cat Stevens, Joni Mitchell, and James Taylor. $25.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

Pavielle

Outdoor socially distanced live performance on the patio. $12/$15.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Mark Joseph & American Soul

Performing as part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

The Relief Sessions: Chase & Ovation

Celebrating the music of Prince. Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by Warehouse - The Songs of Dave Matthews Band, Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs, and O'Shea Irish Dancers. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and here: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. RSVP here. Tickets and more info here.

Virtual Sound for Silents

When and where: Time varies. More info here.

Saturday 9.5

Nachito Herrera

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Pavielle

Outdoor socially distanced live performance on the patio. $12/$15.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

The Relief Sessions: The Relief Sessions: Just Whitney with Beverly Savarin - Honoring the Songs of Whitney Houston

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by We R Us Band featuring Maurice Jacox, Mick Sterling Presents Cry Love - The Songs of John Hiatt, and Native Pride Dancers. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and where: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Tickets and more info here.

Charanga Tropical

Performing a style that dates back to the roots of Cuban music, the group's sound combines violins, flute, vocals, and full Latin rhythm section. $20.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Dan Israel

Part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.



Super Duty

Outdoor live patio performance. $5.

When and where: 6-9 p.m. at Day Block Brewing.

Virtual Sound for Silents

When and where: Time varies. More info here.



Sunday 9.6

Molly Maher

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

The Relief Sessions: The Flamin' Oh's

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by the Sara Renner Band, This Is Kevin featuring Kevin Jackson and Ms. Arnise, and Red Eye Ruby. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and where: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Tickets, parking information, and safety requirements here.

Cory Wong featuring Dave Koz

Two shows from the young Minneapolis guitar whiz and the smooth L.A. sax elder. $40

When and where: 4 & 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

DeTrell Melodies / Eathedj / Happy Lance Brounus

Part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 3-6 p.m. at Keg and Case.

Gene Farris

Outdoor patio performance. Tickets and more info here.

When and where: 2 p.m. at Day Block Brewing Co.



Virtual Sound for Silents

When and where: Time varies. More info here.

Monday 9.7

Kat Perkins and Nicholas David

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

The Relief Sessions: The Suburbs

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, featuring two performances by the Suburbs (at 5 and 7:30 p.m.), Two Girls and a Boyd with Richard Kriehn, and Mick Sterling Presents 'From the King for the King - The Gospel According to Elvis.' $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and where: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Tickets, parking information, and safety requirements here.

Debbie Duncan

An outdoor evening with "Minnesota's First Lady of Song." $15.

When and where: 7 p.m at Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

Virtual Sound for Silents

When and where: Time varies. More info here.



Tuesday 9.8

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Virtual Sound for Silents

When and where: Time varies. More info here.



Wednesday 9.9

Charlie Parr and Liz Draper Duo

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

