The week in live and local music: Sept. 17-23

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Thursday 9.17

Kevin Morby

In a series of livestreams, Morby will play his albums in their entirety, with shows benefiting First Avenue if you purchase tickets through this site. $15/$110 VIP.

When and where: 12 p.m. here.

Sapphire

Performing as part of the Northrop's Amplifying Solidarity series.

When and where: Noon. More info here.

Frogleg Thursdays

Weekly outdoor performances on the patio every Thursday in September. $12; monthly pass $40. RSVP and more info here.

When and where: 5-8 p.m. Day Block Brewing.

Mississippi Valley Orchestra

MVO presents pop-up live performances at Bauhaus, featuring three 45 minute sets on the hour. $1 from every beer sold throughout the performance will be donated to #RestoreNorth, aiding small businesses in North Minneapolis. RSVP and more info here.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Bauhaus Brew Labs.

Jon Weber

New York pianist and host of NPR’s Piano Jazz with Jon Weber is a consummate post-bop musician with a lithe technical ability and an ear for complex harmonic compositions. $20.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. at Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

Davina and the Vagabonds

The group's debut on the Crooners MainStage. $45.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Friday 9.18

Drive-In Music and Movies

DJ Truckstache kicks things off, followed by a screening of Top Gun. Presented by Star Tribune and City Pages. Tickets and more info here. $15 per car.

When and where: 8 p.m. at Bohemian Flats Park.

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

Connie Evingson and Jon Weber

Connie Evingson and Jon Weber share songs they couldn't live without if stranded on a desert island... or in a pandemic. $20.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

Sinatra! with The Andrew Walesch Big Band

Walesch and his big band, filled with many Twin Cities’ big band and jazz legends, will take you through a journey in time to celebrate Frank Sinatra’s legendary career. $30-$35.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Gothess 7 Year Anniversary

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. $7.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Dan Israel

Reservations are required. More info here.

When and where: 6 p.m at Utepils Brewing.

Stringdingers

Outdoor patio performance. Tickets and safety requirements here.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Day Block Brewing.

Mary Cutrufello Band

Performing as part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Saturday 9.19

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

L.A. Buckner and Big Homie

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. $8/$10.

When and where: 3 p.m. at Icehouse.

Jay Young and the Lyric Factory present Purple Jazz: A Celebration of the Minneapolis Sound

Featuring the work of Prince, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis..intermingled with fan favorites from Duke, Tony! Toni! Toné! and more. $20.

When and where: 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

Let It Be Jazz: Connie Evingson Sings the Beatles

Minnesota jazz vocal favorite Evingson pays tribute to the Fab Four $30-$35.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

ShroomStock withBlackFish & BOB!

Part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.



Le Youth

Outdoor live patio performance. $20.

When and where: 1-6 p.m. at Day Block Brewing.



Sunday 9.20

Chastity Brown

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. $20/$25.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Icehouse.

Acoustic Brunch with Ali Gray, Brian Halverson & Dan Neale

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. $10.

When and where: 11 a.m. at Icehouse.

Karrin Allyson

Selections from her Allyson's all-original album, as well as selections from Mose Allison, Bonnie Raitt, Abbey Lincoln, Oscar Brown Jr, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Duke Ellington and Thelonius Monk, and more. $35-$40.

When and where: 5 & 8 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Monday 9.21

Monday Jazz in the Courtyard Featuring Sound Verite Presents: Things Fall Apart

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. Omar Abdulkarim, Lady Midnight. $12.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

The Music of Patsy Cline with Joyann Parker

Vocalist Parker tours through the life and career of Patsy Cline. $30.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Lakeside Cafe.



Tuesday 9.22

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Ann Reed with Mary Louise Knutson and Joan Griffith

Reed is a veteran Twin Cities singer, songwriter, and guitarist. $30.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

Outdoor patio performance to celebrate the Equinox. Tickets and more info here.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. Day Block Brewing.



Wednesday 9.23

Buddy Holly and Friends: Not Fade Away 60th Anniversary Show

A tribute to the music of Buddy Holly. $30-35.

When and where: 7 p.m at Crooners Supper Club.

Liz Draper, Tasha Baron, and Krissy Bergmark

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. $12.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Got a tip on a hot local livestream or concert? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]