The week in live and local music: Sept. 10-16

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Thursday 9.10

Minnesota Road Case March

March with road cases by industry professionals, designers, technicians, backstage crews, and production crews, from the Orpheum Theatre through downtown past First Avenue and 7th St. Entry to Peavey Plaza, to create awareness of the plight of the live entertainment industry. RSVP and more info here.

When and where: 10 a.m. Starts at Orpheum Theatre.

Kevin Morby

In a series of livestreams, Morby will play his albums in their entirety, with shows benefiting First Avenue if you purchase tickets through this site. $15/$110 VIP.

When and where: 8 p.m. here.

Christopher Rochester Project

Performing as part of the Northrop's Amplifying Solidarity series.

When and where: Noon. More info here.

Frogleg Thursdays

Weekly outdoor performances on the patio every Thursday in September. $12; monthly pass $40. RSVP and more info here.

When and where: 5-8 p.m. Day Block Brewing.

SeptemberFest

Virtual festival featuring music by Chastity Brown and Lori True, personal stories and interviews, trivia, door prizes, and ministry tours, celebrating the community of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

When and where: 7 p.m. Registration and more info here.

Piaf on the Patio: Songs of Edith Piaf and other French favorites

With Diane Jarvi, Dan Newton, Dean Harrington, and Erik Lillestol. $20.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. at Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

The Soul of Daryl and John: A Night of Hall and Oates

Cate Fierro, Mary Jane Alm, Katie Gearty, Max Krauth, and Mick Sterling leading a 16-piece band featuring horns, full percussion, and strings. $30.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Gabriel Douglas

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. All ages. $15-$20.

When and where: 8 p.m. at Icehouse.



Friday 9.11

Drive-In Music and Movies

DJ Shannon Blowtorch kicks things off, followed by a screening of Grease. Presented by Star Tribune and City Pages. Tickets and more info here. $15 per car.

When and where: 8 p.m. at Bohemian Flats Park.

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

John Scofield

A livestream from the Blue Note in New York. The guitarist is joined by Steve Swallow and Bill Stewart. A portion of sales from will support the Dakota. $15.

When and where: 7 p.m. Tickets here.

Transit Authority

Since 2004, St. Paul's Transit Authority has become known throughout the U.S. as the premier tribute band performing the music of Chicago. $30-$35.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Sci-Fi, Yhanté, Sweettart

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. $10.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Blackfish

Performing as part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Saturday 9.12

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Michel Camilo

A livestream performance from the Blue Note in New York. A portion of sales will support the Dakota.

When and where: 7 p.m. Tickets here.

Benefit Show for Brother Ahanti Young

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. $15/$20.

When and where: 3-6 p.m. at Icehouse.

Songs in the Key of Life: A Tribute to the Music of Stevie Wonder

Featuring Jay Bee (the Routine), Lynval Jackson (International Reggae All-Stars), Art Haynes (R-Factor), Brian Kendrick (Mint Condition), Kathleen Johnson (Prince), Germain Brooks (the Girls), Kevin Jackson (TC Jammers), Lamont Keten (MFellas), Ryan Bynum (Northstar) and Kevin Anderson (Erica West Band). $35-$40.

When and where: 4 & 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Lehto & Wright

Part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.



Super Duty

Outdoor live patio performance. $5.

When and where: 6-9 p.m. at Day Block Brewing.

Bourbon Creek

More info and RSVP here. $5.

When and where: 8 p.m. at Pourhouse Uptown.



Sunday 9.13

Delphia Cello Quartet

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. $12/$15.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Lori Dokken Presents 'Stories’ with Michael Monroe, Judi Vinar, and Rachel Holder

A concert event containing a collection of songs that tell the tales of life, love, loss, luck, and resilience. $30-$35.

When and where: 4 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Daisy Dillman Band

A night of Crosby, Still, Nash, and Young music. $35.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Monday 9.14

Monday Jazz in the Courtyard Featuring Sound Verite Presents: Things Fall Apart

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. Davu Seru and Jarrelle Barton, the Muatas. $12.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

The Singers After Dark

This event is a fundraiser for the Singers, an organization dedicated to giving world-class performances of the finest choral literature. $20.

When and where: 7 p.m at Crooners Supper Club.



Tuesday 9.15

Jeremy Messersmith

Outdoor patio performance with Dan Lawonn on cello. Tickets and safety requirements here.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. at Twin Spirits Distillery.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

From Barry: Vintage Pop Classics of the Bee Gees

Featuring the vocals of Mick Sterling, Wayne Anthony, and Boyd Lee along with Mary Jane Alm, Cate Fierro and Aimee Lee. $30.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Wednesday 9.16

Davina and the Vagabonds

The group's debut on the Crooners MainStage. $45.

When and where: 7 p.m at Crooners Supper Club.

Portal III

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. $12.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Got a tip on a hot local livestream or concert? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]