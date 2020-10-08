The week in live and local music: Oct. 8-14

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Thursday 10.8

Bloodline

Live, socially-distanced outdoor music performance. Diane Miller and Big Shoe 4Tet opening.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Icehouse.

Super Duty

Outdoor performance at Day Block's patio. $5.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. Day Block Brewing.

Cafe Accordion Orchestra with guest Brian Barnes

Grammy-winning fingerpicking guitarist Pat Donohue returns for a night of Americana flavored rootsy blues music. $20.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Friday 10.9

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

Classic American Rockers

The Classic American Rockers are a classic rock band made up of musicians who have toured with Fleetwood Mac, Steve Miller and many more.

When and where: 7 p.m. Crooners Supper Club.

Bryan Duncan

Bryan Duncan will be performing a solo concert at the Music Factory for two nights.

When and where: 8 p.m. at Heart of the City Music Factory, Anoka.

StoLyette

Live, socially-distanced outdoor concert at the Icehouse patio. $20.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Rumble Seat

The premier John Mellencamp experience, with guest Madd Company (Bad Company tribute).

When and where: 8 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center.

The Brad Raysins

Outdoor patio performance.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Day Block Brewing.

Michael Shynes

Celebrating the digital release of Cinematic Love with a full band outdoor show.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. at Fountain Hill Winery, Delano.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Saturday 10.10

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Sci Fi

Outdoor, socially-distanced live performance at Icehouse's patio, with Yhante and Sweettart. $15.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Icehouse.

Big Fat Love: John Prine Tribute Show

Livestream concert from Hook and Ladder celebrating John Prine's 74th birthday, featuring performances from Mother Banjo, Art Vandalay, Dan Israel, Elizabeth Ghandour, and the Falderals. $15.

When and where: 8 p.m. More info here.

Sherwin Linton

The country singer presents The Johnny Cash Story with Pam and The Cotton Kings

When and where: 2 p.m. Crooners Supper Club.



Bryan Duncan

Bryan Duncan will be performing a solo concert at the Music Factory for two nights.

When and where: 8 p.m. at Heart of the City Music Factory, Anoka.

Teddy Bear Band

Part of the Little Saints Fall Festival.

When and where: 9:30 a.m. Our Lady of Grace Catholic School, Edina.



Sunday 10.11

Lissie: An Autumn Escape

Two live outdoor performances on the Icehouse patio. $50/$65.

When and where: 3 & 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Arne Fogel

This Time I'm Swingin' is a tribute to the classic Dean Martin album, with Arne Fogel, vocals, and Rick Carlson, piano & musical director.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



The New Standards

They are about music, about town, about play, about soul, about fun.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Monday 10.12

The Music of Patsy Cline with Joyann Parker

Vocalist Parker tours through the life and career of Patsy Cline. $30.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Tuesday 10.13

Lissie: An Autumn Escape

What? Another Lissie show? $50/$65.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Wednesday 10.14

Marilyn Maye

"The Queen of Cabaret," Marilyn Maye returns to Crooners for a special 5-night engagement at the outdoors Crooners MainStage Tent.

When and where: 7 p.m at Crooners Supper Club.

Got a tip on a hot local livestream or concert? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]