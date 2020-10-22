The week in live and local music: Oct. 22-28

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Thursday 10.21



Hippo Campus

Special live concert streaming from the stage at First Avenue, with a portion of each ticket sold benefiting the club. $15.

When and where: 8 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

Cornbread Harris

Livestream concert from the Hook and Ladder celebrating the release of Live at the Hook Vol. II and the half-birthday of 93-year-old Cornbread Harris, featuring a performance by Cornbread and his band. $15.

When and where: 7 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

The Twin Cities Jazz Festival Presents: Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet

Live virtual music performance.

When and where: 7 p.m. Tickets and more info here.



Friday 10.23

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

Mary Bue and the Monarchy

Livestream concert celebrating the release of Mary Bue's new album, The World Is Your Lover. With Turn Turn Turn and Alan Sparhawk. $15.

When and where: 8 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

Yam Haus

A livestream to celebrate the release of the band's new single "Pop Game."

When and where: 8 p.m. here.

Your Smith DJ set

Come safely vibe with Your Smith as she spins her favorite songs. Bop the night away to Diana Ross, Steely Dan, Tribe, and everything in between.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

The Foxgloves

Outdoor performance at Day Block's patio. With Good Morni$10.

When and where: 5 p.m. Day Block Brewing.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Saturday 10.24

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Twin Cities Gospel Takeover

Virtual music performance presented by the Hook and Ladder featuring an array of gospel singers and a house band presented by Jerome Treadwell. $15.

When and where: 7 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

Butch Thompson & Southside Aces

Butch Thompson and the Southside Aces are about to release their newest, How Long Blues, a live recording from the fall of 2019.

When and where: 4 p.m. Crooners Supper Club.

Gershwin! with Dan Chouinard and Prudence Johnson

Prudence Johnson and Dan Chouinard celebrate an evening of Gershwin in the Dunsmore Room.

When and where: 5:30 p.m Crooners Supper Club.

Kat Perkins

An evening with the powerhouse singer from The Voice.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Lila Ammons

A Native of Chicago, Lila Ammons is a versatile and engaging singer who has forged a path in music that honors tradition and her own sound. $15-$65.

When and where: 6 p.m. at the Granada Theater.



Sunday 10.25

River - The Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Carly Simon

Deb Brown, Jana Anderson and Sara Renner pay tribute to legendary songwriters.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Bill Carrothers

Internationally renowned jazz pianist Bill Carrothers returns to the Dunsmore and the nine-foot Steinway.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Monday 10.26

Bill Carrothers

Internationally renowned jazz pianist Bill Carrothers returns to the Dunsmore and the nine-foot Steinway.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Tuesday 10.27

Omar Apollo

A headlining live performance from Omar Apollo and a special guest. $25.

When and where: 8 p.m. at Paisley Park, Chanhassen. Tickets and more info here.

Connie Evingson

Connie Evingson shares songs she couldn't live without if stranded on a desert island... or in a pandemic.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Joyann Parker

The singer performs songs by the classic ladies of country muisc.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Wednesday 10.28

Ginger Commodore and Jesse Larson

A night of classic soul at the newly renovated Crooners MainStage Tent.

When and where: 7 p.m at Crooners Supper Club.

Got a tip on a hot local livestream or concert? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]