The week in live and local music: Oct. 15-21

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Thursday 10.15



Hippo Campus

Live stream of a special performance by Hippo Campus from First Avenue, with proceeds benefiting the club. $15.

When and where: 8 p.m. Tickets and more info here.



Steve Kenny Quartet

Livestream as part of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival from the Dakota.

When and where: 7 p.m. here.

Stringdingers

Outdoor bluegrass performance at Day Block's patio. $10.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. Day Block Brewing.

Scottie Miller

MN Blues of Hall of Famer Scottie Miller presents "Poetry/Piano" on the 9-foot Steinway in the Dunsmore Room.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Marilyn Maye

'The Queen of Cabaret,' Marilyn Maye returns for a special five-night engagement at the outdoors Crooners MainStage Tent.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Friday 10.16

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Saturday 10.17

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Athereal Rose

Part of the Bands On Vans Series, presented by MCN6 Music Channel. Weekly live performances from the top of a van as it drives through NE Minneapolis from Grumpy's to 331 Club.

When and where: 6 p.m. Grumpy's Bar.

One Night With Two Patsys

Livestreamed virtual fundraising concert benefiting Lyric Arts, featuring Gracie Anderson and Kate Beahen covering the songs of Patsy Cline. $35.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

Maria Jette and Dan Chouinard

Dan Chouinard brings in guest Maria Jette to the Dunsmore Room toast the music birthdays and anniversaries of the month.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. Crooners Supper Club.

Marilyn Maye

'The Queen of Cabaret,' Marilyn Maye returns for a special five-night engagement at the outdoors Crooners MainStage Tent.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Mikel Wright & The Wrongs

Outdoor patio performance.

When and where: 4 p.m. at Day Block Brewing.



Sunday 10.18

Turn Turn Turn

Outdoor socially-distanced live performance on Icehouse's patio. $20

When and where: 6 p.m. at Icehouse.

Lori Dokken, Judi Vinar and Rachel Holder

Three Twin Cities vocal favorites come together for a special evening of outdoor music.

When and where: 3 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Marilyn Maye

'The Queen of Cabaret,' Marilyn Maye returns for a special five-night engagement at the outdoors Crooners MainStage Tent.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Monday 10.19

Michael Monroe

Acoustic music master Michael Monroe sings legends of folk, including Gordon Lightfoot, James Taylor, Cat Stevens, and Simon & Garfunkel.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Tuesday 10.20

Jennifer Grimm with Joe Cruz and Kenni Holmen

A night with powerhouse R&B/soul/jazz vocalist Jennifer Grimm.

When and where: 7 p.m. Crooners Supper Club.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Wednesday 10.21

Gabriel Douglas Band

Outdoor socially-distanced live performance from the 4onthefloor frontman on Icehouse's patio. $25.

When and where: 7 p.m .at Icehouse,

Ann Reed, Kevin Kling and Dan Chouinard

Minnesota singer/songwriter Ann Reed brings special guest Kevin Kling for a very special evening.

When and where: 7 p.m at Crooners Supper Club.

Got a tip on a hot local livestream or concert? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]