The week in live and local music: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Thursday 8.27

Lucinda Williams

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

Martin Devaney

Live outdoor performance from the singer-songwriter in the courtyard of the Loon Cafe.

When and where: 6 p.m. at the Loon Cafe.

The Relief Sessions: Root City Band with Alex Rossi

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by Aretha - Soul of a Queen featuring Ginger Commodore and Debbie Duncan, Lisa Wenger and Her Mean Mean Men, and Tommy Bentz Band. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and where: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Tickets, parking directions, and safety info here.

An Evening of Hope with Robert Robinson

"MN's Master Male Vocalist" Robert Robinson shares his light for an evening of hope $30-35.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Al Church and Dave Mehling

Outdoor performance on the Icehouse patio. All ages. $10.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Virtual Sound for Silents

Online film and music presentation by the Walker Art Center, featuring films from Bruce Baillie, Tom DeBiaso, Rock Ross, Robert Banks, Buki Bodunrin, Mark Bradford, and Kara Walker, paired with commissioned scores from local musicians Beatrix*Jar, Andrew Broder, Lady Midnight, Cody McKinney, and Dameun Strange. Free. Through Sept. 8.

When and where: Time varies. More info here.



Friday 8.28

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

Andre Cymone

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

First Avenue Presents: Dawes

Exclusive livestream performance, with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting First Avenue. $14.99-$49.99.

When and where: 8 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

New Standards

Started in 2005 as an off-shoot project between Minneapolis based musicians and friends Chan Poling (piano), Steve Roehm (vibes) and John Munson (bass), TNS has grown into a globe-spanning adventure, filling theaters and clubs around the world. $35-$40.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Space Monkey Mafia

Performing as part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

The Relief Sessions: Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Show

Local musicians performing music from Stevie Ray Vaughan and his influences all night, featuring Joe Flip, Cole Allen, and Brian Naughton Band, with opening sets from the New Primitives, the Smoldering Roots, and Acoustic EltonSongs featuring Peter Guertin and Mick Sterling. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and here: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. RSVP here. Tickets and more info here.

Saturday 8.29

Nur-D

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Stolyette

Two sets, with the first set a moody, low-fi experience with bass and vocals only, while the second set will pick up the pace with drums and a punk/dance vibe as the sun sets on our city. With DJ sets from MAKR and specially designed masks as a bonus gift for you to take home if you reserve a table.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

The Thirsty River

Free bluegrass brunch music on the Icehouse patio.

When and where: 11 a.m. at Icehouse.

The Relief Sessions: Mick Sterling Presents - A Billy Joel State of Mind

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, featuring performances by Dance Party Revolution: A Salute to Buddy Holly, Tim Mahoney, and Salsa del Sol. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and where: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Tickets and more info here.

New Standards

Started in 2005 as an off-shoot project between Minneapolis based musicians and friends Chan Poling (piano), Steve Roehm (vibes) and John Munson (bass), TNS has grown into a globe-spanning adventure, filling theaters and clubs around the world. $35-$40.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Maud Hixson

The singer's performance features classic female songwriters of the flapper, swing, and bebop eras. $20.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

Mark Joseph and Friends

Rooftop patio party featuring specialty beers and gear giveaways from Surly Brewing and live music.

When and where: 3 p.m at Uptown Tavern & Rooftop.

The School of Rock End of Season Showcase

Part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: All day at Keg and Case.

Joe Nicola

A live patio performance.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at MonsteLake Brewing.

Michael Shynes

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Sunday 8.30

Jerlyn Steele

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

Ali Gray, Brian Halverson, and Dan Neale

Acoustic Sunday brunch performance outdoors on the Icehouse patio. $8.

When and where: 11 a.m. at Icehouse.

Nightchurch

Outdoor socially distanced performance on the Icehouse patio, featuring a Nightchurch send off to resident DJ Keith Millions.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Icehouse.

The Relief Sessions: GB Leighton

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by the Shalo Lee Band, Miss Maya Duo, and Escalate Dance Performance. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and where: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Tickets, parking information, and safety requirements here.

Sherwin Linton with Pam and the Cotton Kings

The man the Strib has called "Minnesota's most seasoned country singer" salutes his close friend Johnny Cash in a Crooners debut.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Dane Stauffer and Friends

For "Hot Summer Nights" Stauffer is joined by Lori Dokken on keys, his brother Kris Stauffer on bass, and special guest Doug "Come Fly With Me" Anderson.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook.



Monday 8.31

Cory Wang

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

Bryan Nichols: August Monday Jazz Residency

Featuring an outdoors, socially distanced edition of Monday Night Jazz, with two different sets each night featuring a variety of ensembles led by Bryan Nichols and friends. $12.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

The Relief Sessions: The Johnny Cash Story featuring Sherwin Linton and the Cotton Kings

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by Mick Sterling Presents Beautiful Vision - The Essential Songs of Van Morrison, Steve Vonderharr Blues Band, and Lehto and Wright. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and where: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Tickets, parking information, and safety requirements here.

Kate Behan

An evening with the singer.

When and where: 7 p.m at Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

Jordan Carr: Mondays with Master

Master is Carr's cat, who loves C minor chord (with which the singer-songwriter happily obliges him).

When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Tuesday 9.1

The Jayhawks

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

The Relief Sessions: Bob - The Songs of Bob Dylan

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by Patsy - The Songs of Patsy Cline featuring Joyann Parker, Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, and the Wreck. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and where: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Tickets, parking information, and safety requirements here.

ACME Jazz Company featuring Arne Fogel

ACME Jazz Company swing onto the Crooners MainStage for a night of Basie, Sinatra, Bacharach and much more. $15.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Super Club.

Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party

This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here).

Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars, and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Wednesday 9.2

Lyle Lovett

A virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune as part of its Stay-At-Home State Fair. Free.

When and where: Noon here.

The Relief Sessions: The International Reggae All-Stars

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by Johnnie Brown Experience, Izzy Cruz and Moving Parts, and Lolo's Ghost. $20. Free before 5 p.m.

When and where: Noon at Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Tickets, parking information, and safety requirements here.

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

When and where: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Got a tip on a hot local livestream or concert? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]