The week in live and local music: Aug. 20-26

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Thursday 8.20



Virtual Sound for Silents

Online film and music presentation by the Walker Art Center, featuring films from Bruce Baillie, Tom DeBiaso, Rock Ross, Robert Banks, Buki Bodunrin, Mark Bradford, and Kara Walker, paired with commissioned scores from local musicians Beatrix*Jar, Andrew Broder, Lady Midnight, Cody McKinney, and Dameun Strange. Free. Through Sept. 8.

When and where: Time varies. More info here.

Neil!: Martin Zellar's Tribute to Neil Diamond

Martin Zellar and his band invite you to celebrate the iconic music of legendary performer, Neil Diamond. $30-35.

When and where: 6 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Trad N True

Doug Haining (clarinet and saxophone), Adam Rossmiller (trumpet), Dave Graf (trombone), Steve Blons (guitar and banjo), Steve Pikal (bass), Phil Hey (drums).

When and where: 7:30 p.m. at Crooners Lakeside Cafe.

Mississippi Valley Orchestra

MVO presents pop-up live performances at Bauhaus, featuring three 45 minute sets on the hour. $1 from every beer sold throughout the performance will be donated to #RestoreNorth, aiding small businesses in North Minneapolis.

When and where: 6-9 p.m. RSVP and more info here.



Friday 8.21

BowieMallStream

Mark Mallman performs a solo set of David Bowie covers live from Cardboard City. Free.

When and where: 8 p.m. here.

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

Outdoor Hipshaker 18th Anniversary Party

Featuring an outdoor socially-distanced dance party with DJ's Brian, Greg, George, Ben, and other special guests spinning 45s to celebrate Hipshaker's 18th anniversary.

When and where: 6:45-9:30 p.m. At 35th St. and Minnehaha Ave. RSVP and more info here.

Mrs. Pinky & The Great Fox

Performing as part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Saltee

Featuring Jacqueline Ultan (cello), Mike Michel (guitars), Carnage The Executioner (human beat boxing/voice).The band will be recording the event for a future live album. Free.

When and where: 7 p.m. RSVP and streaming info here.

Saturday 8.22

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Smokin’ Joe Trio

Performing as part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.

Joe Nicola

A live patio performance.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at MonsteLake Brewing.

Michael Shynes

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Sunday 8.23

Turn Turn Turn

Outdoor performance in the Icehouse courtyard, with Diane Miller opening. $15.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook.



Monday 8.24

Bryan Nichols: August Monday Jazz Residency

Featuring an outdoors, socially distanced edition of Monday Night Jazz, with two different sets each night featuring a variety of ensembles led by Bryan Nichols and friends. $12.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Jordan Carr: Mondays with Master

Master is Carr's cat, who loves C minor chord (with which the singer-songwriter happily obliges him).

When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.



Tuesday 8.25

Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party

This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here).

Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars, and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Wednesday 8.26

Michelle Kinney: August Wednesdays Residency

Outdoor socially distanced performances on the Icehouse patio, featuring Michelle Kinney and a variety of special guests. $12.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

When and where: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Got a tip on a hot local livestream or concert? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]