The week in live and local music: Aug. 14-19

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.



Friday 8.14

Daughtry

Acoustic livestream concert live from Daughtry's home, with Q&A featuring questions submitted by viewers. Proceeds from the show directly benefit First Avenue.

When and where: 8 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

Z Renaissance: A New Era

A virtual presentation of music, art, education, and social change featuring performances by Maria Isa, Frank Waln, Lewiee Blaze, Tish Jones, D Smoke, and more, with an art and photo exhibition, hosted by High School for Recording Arts. Free.

When and where: Tickets and more info here.

New Primitives

Performing as part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.

Transit Authority

Since performing their very first shows together in the early spring of 2004, Transit Authority has become known throughout the U.S. as the premier tribute band to the iconic group Chicago. $30-35

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

The Very Best of Sting and the Police

Featuring Twin Cities Police tribute band Toast and the Machine, with guest performers. $25.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Saturday 8.15

Maria Isa

Outdoor socially distanced performance on the Icehouse patio, with Isa presenting her latest work, Amor Universal. $12-$15.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side

Livestream concert event featuring Jackson performing songs with a live band and audience members texting questions that will be answered during the lvie event. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Hennepin Theatre Trust. Ticket includes access to the livestream as well as 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the performance. $40.

When and here: 7 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

Minnesota Guitar Society Presents: Special Benefit Conccert

Livestream concert from Sundin Music Hall, featuring performances by Robert Everest, Annett Richter, Leslie Shank and Joseph Hagedorn, and Jeffrey Van. Donations will benefit the Lake Street Council. When and where: 7:15 p.m. More info here

The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

Performing as part of Keg and Case's Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series.

When and where: 6-8 p.m. at Keg and Case.

Daisy Dillman Band

A night of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young at The Crooners Lakeside Drive-In. $35.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Michael Shynes

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Sunday 8.16

David Huckfelt and Jeremy Ylvisaker

Outdoor performance in the Icehouse courtyard, with Diane Miller opening. $20-$25.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Joyann Parker

Celebrated vocalist Joyann Parker treats us to a tour through the life and career of Patsy Cline at Crooners Lakeside Cafe. $30.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



William E. Duncan

Duncan performs the music of Billy Preston with Debbie Duncan and The Crew. $20.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook.



Monday 8.17

Bryan Nichols: August Monday Jazz Residency

Featuring an outdoors, socially distanced edition of Monday Night Jazz, with two different sets each night featuring a variety of ensembles led by Bryan Nichols and friends. $12.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Erin Schwab

Laugh the night away with Erin Schwab at Crooners Lakeside Cafe. $20.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

Jordan Carr: Mondays with Master

Master is Carr's cat, who loves C minor chord (with which the singer-songwriter happily obliges him).

When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.



Tuesday 8.18

Dosh - Southside Dispatch Radio Live

Live all ages outdoor performance on the patio at Icehouse, with socially distanced tables. Tickets and more info at www.icehousempls.com/events/2020/8/18/dosh-southside-dispatch-radio-live.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party

This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here).

Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars, and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Ann Reed and Dan Chouinard

Songwriter, singer, guitarist Ann Reed has been performing for more than 35 years with her rich voice, storytelling from the human experience, and songs that find a permanent place in the heart. $30.

When and where: 4 & 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.



Wednesday 8.19

Michelle Kinney: August Wednesdays Residency

Outdoor socially distanced performances on the Icehouse patio, featuring Michelle Kinney and a variety of special guests. $12.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Icehouse.

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

When and where: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Storyhill

Back from a four-year hiatus, Chris Cunningham and John Hermanson return to some rarely heard material from the early days of their three-decade partnership, giving new life to old songs at the Crooners MainStage Tent. $30.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Crooners Supper Club.

