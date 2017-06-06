Turns out the Irish arena rock legends are coming to town after all, swooping anthemically into the U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8. This date was announced today as part of a second leg of the band's Joshua Tree Tour, celebrating that album's 30th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $35, with general admission floor seats at $70.

We were told to expect two concerts per year at the Bank. But with Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Guns 'n' Roses announced already, this makes four huge tours passing through this summer -- that's half as many shows as regular-season home games that the Vikings play there. So maybe our gruesome corporate sports monolith is worth every wheelbarrow of taxpayer cash that the Wilfs carted off with them, right? (Don't answer that.)

If you'd like a little taste of what to expect in September, here's our review of the Saturday night concert in Chicago. Except Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will open, rather than the dreaded Lumineers. (Watch out for the Bank's mirrored glass exterior, High Flying Birds!)

Most importantly, we have learned to never doubt the word of the obsessive fans at @U2, who correctly predicted these new tour dates on Sunday.