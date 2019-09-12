The enormous ‘Super Deluxe’ reissue of Prince’s ‘1999’ includes a song called ‘Vagina’
I think this is the space where I’m supposed to make some corny “Maybe parties weren’t meant to last, but with this new 5 CD/10 LP reissue of 1999, the funkin’ won’t end any sooner than it has to.” Fortunately for us both, I have too much pride for that.
On November 29, Warner will release a remastered version of Prince’s landmark 1982 album, and yes, it will sprawl over five CDs or 10 vinyl LPs. In addition to the full original double album, there are 35 previously unreleased tracks from the star’s storied vault, as well as a DVD of a Houston concert from the 1999 tour.
The package also includes handwritten lyrics for several of the album’s songs, rare Allen Beaulieu photos, and liner notes from critic David Fricke, G N’ R’s Duff McKagan, Prince scholar Duane Tudahl, and Minneapolis’ very own Andrea Swensson.
Here’s the complete tracklisting.
CD1 / Remastered Album
1 1999
2 Little Red Corvette
3 Delirious
4 Let’s Pretend We’re Married
5 D.M.S.R.
6 Automatic
7 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)
8 Free
9 Lady Cab Driver
10 All The Critics Love U In New York
11 International Lover
CD2 / Promo Mixes & B-Sides
1 1999 (7″ stereo edit)
2 1999 (7″ mono promo-only edit)
3 Free (promo-only edit)
4 How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (“1999″ b-side)
5 Little Red Corvette (7″ edit)
6 All The Critics Love U In New York (7” edit)
7 Lady Cab Driver (7″ edit)
8 Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix promo-only edit)
9 Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix)
10 Delirious (7” edit)
11 Horny Toad (“Delirious” b-side)
12 Automatic (7″ edit)
13 Automatic (video version)
14 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ edit)
15 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ mono promo-only edit)
16 Irresistible Bitch (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)
17 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (video version)
18 D.M.S.R. (edit)
CD3 / Vault, Part 1
1 Feel U Up
2 Irresistible Bitch
3 Money Don’t Grow On Trees
4 Vagina
5 Rearrange
6 Bold Generation
7 Colleen
8 International Lover (Take 1, live in studio)
9 Turn It Up
10 You’re All I Want
11 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute) (Original Version)
12 If It’ll Make U Happy
13 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Take 2, live in studio)
All tracks previously unreleased
CD4 / Vault, Part 2
1 Possessed (1982 version)
2 Delirious (full length)
3 Purple Music
4 Yah, You Know
5 Moonbeam Levels **
6 No Call U
7 Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got
8 Do Yourself A Favor
9 Don’t Let Him Fool Ya
10 Teacher, Teacher
11 Lady Cab Driver / I Wanna Be Your Lover / Head / Little Red Corvette (tour demo)
All tracks previously unreleased except **, released on the 2016 compilation, 4Ever
CD5 / Live In Detroit – November 30, 1982 (midnight show)
1 Controversy
2 Let’s Work
3 Little Red Corvette
4 Do Me, Baby
5 Head
6 Uptown
7 Interlude
8 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?
9 Automatic
10 International Lover
11 1999
12 D.M.S.R.
All tracks previously unreleased
DVD / Live In Houston – December 29, 1982*
1 Controversy
2 Let’s Work
3 Do Me, Baby
4 D.M.S.R.
5 Interlude – piano improvisation (contains elements of “With You”)
6 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?
7 Lady Cab Driver
8 Automatic
9 International Lover
10 1999
11 Head (contains elements of “Sexuality”)
All tracks previously unreleased