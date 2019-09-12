The enormous ‘Super Deluxe’ reissue of Prince’s ‘1999’ includes a song called ‘Vagina’

On November 29, Warner will release a remastered version of Prince’s landmark 1982 album, and yes, it will sprawl over five CDs or 10 vinyl LPs. In addition to the full original double album, there are 35 previously unreleased tracks from the star’s storied vault, as well as a DVD of a Houston concert from the 1999 tour.

The package also includes handwritten lyrics for several of the album’s songs, rare Allen Beaulieu photos, and liner notes from critic David Fricke, G N’ R’s Duff McKagan, Prince scholar Duane Tudahl, and Minneapolis’ very own Andrea Swensson.

Here’s the complete tracklisting.

CD1 / Remastered Album

1 1999

2 Little Red Corvette

3 Delirious

4 Let’s Pretend We’re Married

5 D.M.S.R.

6 Automatic

7 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

8 Free

9 Lady Cab Driver

10 All The Critics Love U In New York

11 International Lover

CD2 / Promo Mixes & B-Sides

1 1999 (7″ stereo edit)

2 1999 (7″ mono promo-only edit)

3 Free (promo-only edit)

4 How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (“1999″ b-side)

5 Little Red Corvette (7″ edit)

6 All The Critics Love U In New York (7” edit)

7 Lady Cab Driver (7″ edit)

8 Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix promo-only edit)

9 Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix)

10 Delirious (7” edit)

11 Horny Toad (“Delirious” b-side)

12 Automatic (7″ edit)

13 Automatic (video version)

14 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ edit)

15 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ mono promo-only edit)

16 Irresistible Bitch (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)

17 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (video version)

18 D.M.S.R. (edit)

CD3 / Vault, Part 1

1 Feel U Up

2 Irresistible Bitch

3 Money Don’t Grow On Trees

4 Vagina

5 Rearrange

6 Bold Generation

7 Colleen

8 International Lover (Take 1, live in studio)

9 Turn It Up

10 You’re All I Want

11 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute) (Original Version)

12 If It’ll Make U Happy

13 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Take 2, live in studio)

All tracks previously unreleased

CD4 / Vault, Part 2

1 Possessed (1982 version)

2 Delirious (full length)

3 Purple Music

4 Yah, You Know

5 Moonbeam Levels **

6 No Call U

7 Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got

8 Do Yourself A Favor

9 Don’t Let Him Fool Ya

10 Teacher, Teacher

11 Lady Cab Driver / I Wanna Be Your Lover / Head / Little Red Corvette (tour demo)

All tracks previously unreleased except **, released on the 2016 compilation, 4Ever

CD5 / Live In Detroit – November 30, 1982 (midnight show)

1 Controversy

2 Let’s Work

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Do Me, Baby

5 Head

6 Uptown

7 Interlude

8 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

9 Automatic

10 International Lover

11 1999

12 D.M.S.R.

All tracks previously unreleased

DVD / Live In Houston – December 29, 1982*

1 Controversy

2 Let’s Work

3 Do Me, Baby

4 D.M.S.R.

5 Interlude – piano improvisation (contains elements of “With You”)

6 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

7 Lady Cab Driver

8 Automatic

9 International Lover

10 1999

11 Head (contains elements of “Sexuality”)

All tracks previously unreleased