The Current is hiring a music director

Nothing against you—whoever you may be—but let's be realistic here. What are the odds that you, somebody who happened to click this link on the internet, will be the one person 89.3 the Current selects to hire as music director? You might not even want the job for all I know!

The music director is “responsible for crafting the sound of the music on the Current,” according to the job listing posted yesterday. “In this role, you [sic] will select music for airplay, manage incoming music submissions, our music library, and maintain our contacts with record labels and the music industry. You [again, probably not you] will also guide the music identity of the Current's digital content, events and promotions.” (Bracketed comments are my own and in no way reflect the opinions of American Public Media Group or 89.3 the Current. Hell, I don't even hold those opinions that strongly.)

Some other takeaways from the listing: You must be able to endure a “moderate noise level” and unfortunately you have to use Microsoft Outlook.

It sounds like a pretty fun gig, all things considered. (Just a little public radio joke there. Real heads know.) For the right person, that is. And, I dunno, maybe that person actually is you. Why was I so harsh earlier? People like me are always telling you not to follow your dreams. Don't listen to us.

It just so happens that Alex Ebert, the lead singer of Current faves Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, released a new song today. Here's your first test, prospective music director of the Current: Would you place this song in heavy rotation?