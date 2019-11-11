The Black Crowes are back together and coming to the Xcel

Fortunately for their fans, the southern rock sibs have relented. After a pair of shows on the coasts later this month, the Robinsons, back in business as the Black Crowes, will kick off a full tour next June in Austin—and come to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on August 13.

The reunion coincides with the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, which the band will play from start to finish. Tickets are on sale now online at Ticketmaster and at the Xcel box office and start at $32, a price that’s not too hard to handle. (The joke there is, “Hard to Handle” is the name of one of the band’s hits. Just a little humor to help you through your Monday.)

Aside from the Robinsons, the Black Crowes now consist of guitarist Isiah Mitchell of psych-rock band Earthless, veteran session bassist Tim LeFebvre (he played on Bowie’s Blackstar), and two members of the psych/proggroup Once and Future Band: keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha.

A “money maker,” incidentally, is a butt.

Black Crowes tour dates

11/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

06/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

06/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

07/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

08/28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/05 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/08 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum