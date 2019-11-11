The Black Crowes are back together and coming to the Xcel
In 2013, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson vowed to never speak to each other again—or play another show together.
Fortunately for their fans, the southern rock sibs have relented. After a pair of shows on the coasts later this month, the Robinsons, back in business as the Black Crowes, will kick off a full tour next June in Austin—and come to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on August 13.
The reunion coincides with the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, which the band will play from start to finish. Tickets are on sale now online at Ticketmaster and at the Xcel box office and start at $32, a price that’s not too hard to handle. (The joke there is, “Hard to Handle” is the name of one of the band’s hits. Just a little humor to help you through your Monday.)
Aside from the Robinsons, the Black Crowes now consist of guitarist Isiah Mitchell of psych-rock band Earthless, veteran session bassist Tim LeFebvre (he played on Bowie’s Blackstar), and two members of the psych/proggroup Once and Future Band: keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha.
A “money maker,” incidentally, is a butt.
Black Crowes tour dates
11/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
06/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
07/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08/28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/04 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/05 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/08 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum