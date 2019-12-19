The best stuff I wrote in 2019

Elsewhere, you can (and should!) read some of the best music stories City Pages published in 2019. Except for mine. As music editor, I write more words about music for this site, day in and day out, than anyone else. And as my reward, I get to collect my favorites for this little vanity post.

Still, I wouldn’t have done this if I didn’t think you’d enjoy reading these stories. OK, maybe I would have. But I still think you’ll enjoy reading them.



Essays & music reviews

'Please. Just. Stop.'

We all need to start using the internet better.

'Why don't songs about dead moms make me sad?'

My mom died in 1992. Why can’t I relate to songs about dead mothers?

'Iwas gonna blog about Kanye but I listened to an Al Green record instead'

Why do things you don’t want to do when you can do things you do want to do?

'What does “alternative music” mean in 2019?’

Spoiler: not much.

‘Remembering 1989, the year of Boomer Rock's last stand’

Thirty years ago, the rock heroes of the ’60s weren’t yet ready to accept that their time had past.

'Here are some correct opinions about Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride'

Not one of these opinions is wrong. I checked.

'Dead Man's Pop rewrites the history of the Replacements’ final years'

Did Don’t Tell a Soul need a sonic makeover?

DaBaby sure sounds excited about being DaBaby

And with good reason.

Pop music started off in a new direction this year—and then turned back around

Things were weird. Then they weren’t.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made me hate Post Malone about 7% less'

OK, maybe closer to 6%.



Local music profiles

‘5 sober Minnesota musicians on kicking addiction and rediscovering creativity’

'How life in Minnesota prepared Lizzo for fame'

'Picked to Click 2019: Nur-D is the Twin Cities music scene’s best new artist’

'Dua Saleh is just getting started'

'On DeathBeforeMourning, Lady Midnight's many styles form a singular sound'

With 'Neon Brown,' Velvet Negroni plunges into even wilder electronic depths

‘Lizzo accomplice? Yep. Radio host? Sure. But let's talk to Sophia Eris the rapper.’



Jokes, riffs, and asides

‘Eww, who hooked up with G-Eazy, Minneapolis?’

It had to be asked.

'Goddammit, Taylor'

Remember what it was like to hear Taylor Swift’s “ME!” for the first time. Not great, huh?

‘What if every song with “body” in its title is actually about a corpse?’

Really, though, what if?

'Amy Klobuchar loves "Fight Song"'

I don’t.

‘12 things you probably don’t (need to) know about Maroon 5’

You probably forgot, but they played the Super Bowl halftime show.



Concert reviews

‘Kacey Musgraves at the Palace: A charming night of blissed-out country-pop’

'Elton John at Target Center: A fittingly extravagant farewell’

‘Robyn at the Palace: Shortcuts to pop ecstasy and dance euphoria’

'Garth Brooks at U.S. Bank Stadium: Country’s horniest superstar shines in a night of 70K-fan sing-alongs'

‘Soundset 2019: Yes, Lil Wayne finally made it to Minnesota’

'Billie Eilish at the Armory: Pop nightmares extract teen-scream terror-glee'

‘Vampire Weekend at the Armory: Jamming while the world burns’

'Carrie Underwood huffs and she puffs and she blows Target Center away'

‘Lonely Island at the Armory: A Jose Canseco cameo juices up the comics' tour-ender'

‘Ariana Grande at the Xcel: Hiding in plain sight’

‘Khalid at the Xcel: Teens crush out on the R&B star's laid-back allure’

‘Cardi B at Target Center: Brief but bangin’’

‘Willie Nelson at Target Center: This is what democracy looks like’

‘Lil Wayne and Blink-182 at the Xcel: Did we really need to send two staffers to review this?’ (with Jay Boller)

‘Janet Jackson at Treasure Island: An unflashy celebration of her history and her Minnesota connections’

‘Post Malone at the Xcel: It’s his party and he’ll cry if he wants to’

‘Lizzo at the Armory: Getting political and basking in adoration’

‘Miranda Lambert at the Xcel: Damn near perfect’

‘Celine Dion at Target Center: Leading an army of drones to victory’

Movie reviews

'Going home with Aretha and Beyoncé'

Finding commonalities in two concert films: Aretha Franklin’s Amazing Grace and Beyoncé’s Homecoming.

'Well, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is one way to end this mess'

’The Farewell subtly explores Chinese and American approaches to death’

'Last Black Man in San Francisco wonders if gentrification is already a lost cause’

‘Theron and Rogen live too happily ever after in political romcom Long Shot’

‘In Yesterday, 2 boring people find love in a Beatles-less world’