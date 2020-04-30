The Basilica Block Party? Yep, that's canceled too.

Holly Dockendorf, special events coordinator for Basilica Events, announced that the annual fundraiser for St. Mary's Basilica, scheduled this year for July 10 and 11, had been canceled “due to health concerns around COVID-19.”

Unless you're an incredibly optimistic person, this sad news probably isn’t much of a shock. The two night festival, which was scheduled to feature headliners Sylvan Esso and Hippo Campus, is just the latest big outdoor concert event to be called off this summer, joining Rock the Garden, Winstock, and the Twin Cities Summer Jam.

All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase, and if you bought them online or through the Etix Call Center, they will be refunded automatically within 20 business days.

When will we get to do stuff again? My bold prediction is: someday.