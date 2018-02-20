The Armory announces Dua Lipa show on June 24

Today, British pop star Dua Lipa (she of the fantastic hit tune “New Rules," posted below) announced some additional tour dates, including a stop at the Armory on June 24. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, for $32.50, There’s an option for a “Premium Experience” that will certainly cost more though. At least $33.

The Armory had its big coming out party over Super Bowl week, hosting Imagine Dragons, Pink, Jennifer Lopez, and Diddy’s Players Ball, and the initial feedback regarding the rehabbed building’s sound and layout has been good.

In upcoming months, the venue will host a broad variety of acts, including Steve Aoki, Big Sean, Jack White, and nostalgia tours as varied as Judas Priest and a "90s Block Party" headlined by new jack swing greats Guy.

Armory schedule

Feb. 24 - Steve Aoki

Mar. 29 - 90s Block Party

Apr. 2 - Judas Priest

Apr. 29 - Tech N9ne

May 8 - Big Sean

May 24 - Slayer

May 30 - The Head and the Heart

June 24 - Dua Lipa

Aug. 30 - Jack White

Dua Lipa tour dates

June 5 - Revention Music Center, Houston, TX

June 6 - South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

June 7 - South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

June 9 - Roxy Theatre, Atlanta, GA

June 10 - Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN

June 12 - Bayfront Park Amphitheater, Miami, FL

June 13 - House of Blues, Orlando, FL

June 20 - Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, CT

June 24 - The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

June 26 - Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

June 28 - The Chelsea Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

June 29 - Open Air Theatre, San Diego, CA

June 30 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

July 2 - WaMu Theater, Seattle, WA

July 27 - Panorama, New York, NY

July 30 - RBC Echo Beach, Toronto, ON