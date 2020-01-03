The 20 best local albums of 2019

I set out at first to make a top 10 list, like any normal critic would do, but I just couldn’t bring myself to trim down that far. I wondered if I could expand my list to 20 local releases that I would recommend without serious reservations. Turns out I not only could, but I still had to make a few hard choices about what to leave off.

Ahem, Try Again

“I don’t wanna wait another day, another hour” may be a power pop truism, but this trio has the abrupt stops, guitar drop-outs, building momentum, and enthusiastic mixed-gender vocals to make you believe, envy, and share their breathless anticipation.

Atmosphere, Whenever

A new Atmosphere album may no longer be An Event, but that suits Slug’s flair for the quotidian just fine. He bobs and weaves through the everyday pleasures, anxieties, lusts, and of a less-ordinary-than-he-fronts middle-aged guy while Ant modestly flaunts his unflagging ability to craft beats that hew true his style without repeating himself.

booboo, I Don’t Want to Wait

Though this EP first appeared in August, there’s something wintry in its marrow, something spare in its six tracks whether they’re punctured with a note or two of keyboard or draped in full electronic sheets, and something forlorn in the way booboo’s vocals are Auto-Tuned to intricate flutters.

Dizzy Fae, No GMO

What does Dizzy Fae sound like? Depends on the track. She’s frisky atop the dappled percolation of “Big Wall,” delicate when her falsetto hovers above the textures of “Celebration.” But she’s not showcasing her versatility or refusing to commit. Dizzy’s just being herselves.

4th Curtis, Invisible Ax

Lex Noens flexes their sinister wit on this trio’s second full-length, opening with “Blood on my guitar strings/Makes me feel so intense” and claiming kinship with “Marie Antoinette”: “My skin is pale/My rack is huge/And I don’t have a head.” The guitar-bass-drums foundation is as “scrappy” as the bio claims, but all manner of keyboards, including a harpsichord, add a suitably macabre elegance.

Fragile Canyons, Here It Is

The Twin Cities’ finest purveyor of niche local music memes, Andy Engstrom is a more earnest in songwriter mode. The way he obsesses over the phrase “terrible desire” allows you to project your deepest cultural fears upon that lyric, and the guitar jangle sometimes suggests an unskewed Pavement placing “Range Life” at the center of its aesthetic without ever quite going full Gin Blossoms.

Gully Boys, Phony

If Not So Brave offered a snapshot of a band discovering who it was, the musicians who recorded these five tracks are well aware of their abilities and determined to find out what else they can do. Kathy Callahan’s voice is both more flexible and more powerful, and the rhythm section of Nadirah McGill and Natalie Klemond is even more versatile, with unexpected harmonies sweetening the punch and trickier guitar parts adding depth.

Lady Midnight, Death Before Mourning

Adriana Rimpel’s first proper full-length as her alter ego is held together not just by a voice but by a sensibility, a political thrust that’s still luxurious, rejecting the sense that hardening or austerity is necessary to take a committed stance. At times she takes on a slightly seductive tone, like a more companionable Sade, at others her voice floats amid the dense electronics as though intoning a mantra and seeking to heal through empathy.

Lydia Liza, Of Unsound Mind

Whether autopsying heartbreak or stating her prerogatives, there’s a knowing quality to Lydia Hoglund’s husky voice that adds an edge to her songs: No one would want to be on the wrong side of her lyrics. Fleshing out these songs are guitars that make introspective noises in the background yet crunch forward when appropriate.

Lunch Duchess, Crying for Fun

Indie-pop shaped by a drummer’s sense of punctuation and propulsion, then filtered through a spirit of flirtatious pessimism that Katharine Seggerman spells out in lyrics like “I don’t want to get to know you/That’s when things get messy” and “You’ve got an uncanny way of making me feel like this is the end.” Nicky Steves’ synths add an appropriately carnivalesque fluorescence, especially when they go oo-ee-oo-ee-oo.

Niiice., Never Better

Bad relationships, family trauma, self-hatred—all the aggravated emotional fuel for great pop-punk is in this trio’s tank. Roddy Gadeberg’s full-throated vocals are neither whiny or bullying, and over five songs stretched out to a whole 14 minutes, they trick up their arrangements without ever stalling the momentum. And since this is Minnesota pop-punk, they complain about the weather. Twice.

Muja Messiah, Lucky Bastard

Less than a minute in, Muja strings “nun,” “young,” “Hmong,” “tongue,” and “sprung” together just in case you forgot he’s the Twin Cities’ finest pure rhymer. Basking in his casual virtuosity, he rarely raises his voice or loses his cool even when he’s promising to send you “golfin’ with the dolphins” or bragging “my lawyer courtside/your lawyer is court-appointed.” He doesn’t need to.

Nur-D, Songs About Stuff

True to his name, Nur-D might sprinkle his rhymes with the sort of pop-culture references that get you shoved against middle-school lockers—“20 Cha” is basically the Dungeon Master’s Guide set to music—but nasal cliché is not his style. And though he’s anti-macho he doesn’t project a false lack of confidence: As he boasts on “Tyler Breeze” (oh, yes, he’s obsessed with wrestling too), “I'm flippin’ gorgeous,” while a line like “I wear XXL because a large is too tight” comes off like a boast.

Prim Woes, Sun Dunk

Swaddled in cozy blankets of reverb and vocal harmony, with a guitar that sometimes ventures out cautiously from the fold to make a catchy little point, these three endearing tracks waft between styles without committing to any—a little girl-groupy without the brashness sometimes, a little countryish without the twang at others.

Psalm One, Flight of the Wig

Cristalle Bowen aka Psalm One aka Hologram Kizzie has spent a lot of time in the club and a lot of time online, and she reports back from both with a wicked flair and an infinite amount of ungiven fucks. She splits her time these days between here and her hometown of Chicago, but you think we’re not gonna claim a record this good as local?

Dua Saleh, Nūr

This Sudan-born, St. Paul-raised singer-rapper’s cottony coddling of words is a stylish exercise in false modesty that shrugs “oh, this old phrase” while strewing as glitzy a string of syllables as “I’ll spit on silk to find the silver in the slivers in your couch,” and Psymun’s production—dense not murky, moody not ominous—couldn’t match Dua better. The year’s deepest 20 minutes of Minnesota music—and some of its most playful.

Sass, Chew Toy

Riffs? Who needs ’em? Stephanie Jo Murck’s headlong indie rock is built on nervous yet engaging little guitar parts that pace in ruminative circles before branching out into full melody lines or amping up into distorted chords for the big chorus. That, my friends, is what we critics call “a sound.”

Shredders, Great Hits

A gang of four who started out as not-exactly-Doomtree in 2017, P.O.S, Sims, Lazerbeak, and Paper Tiger sound like their own entity on album #2. Does “hits” mean “songs you hear on the radio”? Maybe. Could it also mean “fists walloping your face and solar plexus”? Ow, yes. Ow.

Velvet Negroni, Neon Brown

Jeremy Nutzman’s voice, sensual but not overtly seductive, shapeshifts as it flows, often aching upwards soulfully, sometimes dissipating in deep echo or electronic crackles. All around him, squiggles of friendly ghosts peek from the shadows, beats skitter away into dark corners of a track like insects when you flick on the light switch, and the squeak of guitar strings reminds you this was all crafted by humans.

Katy Vernon, Suit of Hearts

Vernon’s uke is just one element in an expansive and ambitious sound (there’s even a trumpet!) that suits (sorry) the sympathetic wisdom she bestows when addressing her daughter on “In Your Shoes (For Daisy),” looking backward on “Somebody’s Daughter’s Daughter,” or just assuring whoever’s listening “You may never save anyone’s life in this life but your own/But that’s more than most others can.”