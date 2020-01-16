The 1975’s coming to the Xcel with Phoebe Bridgers in May
Fans of the 1975 have hardly been lacking opportunities to see the Manchester band here in the Twin Cities.
Matt Healy and the boys have come to Minnesota pretty regularly since their debut at the Varsity in 2013, and they keep booking bigger venues. They’ve played First Ave, Myth, Roy Wilkins, and, most recently, the Armory in 2019.
But while the Armory is big, I think we can all agree that the Xcel Energy Center is bigger, and that’s where the 1975 will be coming on May 16 as part of a North American tour announced today. Presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Tickets are available for the general public through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
Here’s some slightly less good news: The band also announced that its new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, will not be released on February 21, as previously scheduled. Instead, it will come out on April 24, which is still well before they arrive in St. Paul.
Will that album include the backing vocals that Phoebe Bridgers said she was recording with the band last fall? Too soon to say, but that does give me a not-at-all-awkward way to transition into the news that the very cool and ferociously admired singer-songwriter will be opening for the 1975 at the Xcel.
Bridgers has passed this way several times in recent years, both solo, with the trio boygenius, and as Better Oblivion Community Center (her duo with Conor Oberst). But she hasn’t played a room bigger than the Palace here, and it’ll be interesting to see her perform at this scale. Also opening will be beabadoobee, the singer-songwriter who did that “I Wanna Be Stephen Malkmus” song.
The 1975 also released a new track today, “Me & You Together Song.” Is it any good? Don’t ask me! I haven’t had time to listen—I’ve been typing all these words. I saw someone online call it “jangly” but that’s not very helpful, is it? Let’s all check it out together.
The 1975 Spring 2020 North American Tour Dates
April 27 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 29 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)
May 2 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
May 3 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
May 5 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena
May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
May 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
May 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 13 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
May 16 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
May 18 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
May 19 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
May 21 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
May 23 Washington, DC The Anthem
May 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
May 29 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
June 2 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
June 3 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 5 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
June 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
June 9 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater
June 11 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center
June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival