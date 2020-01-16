The 1975’s coming to the Xcel with Phoebe Bridgers in May

Matt Healy and the boys have come to Minnesota pretty regularly since their debut at the Varsity in 2013, and they keep booking bigger venues. They’ve played First Ave, Myth, Roy Wilkins, and, most recently, the Armory in 2019.

But while the Armory is big, I think we can all agree that the Xcel Energy Center is bigger, and that’s where the 1975 will be coming on May 16 as part of a North American tour announced today. Presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Tickets are available for the general public through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

Here’s some slightly less good news: The band also announced that its new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, will not be released on February 21, as previously scheduled. Instead, it will come out on April 24, which is still well before they arrive in St. Paul.

Will that album include the backing vocals that Phoebe Bridgers said she was recording with the band last fall? Too soon to say, but that does give me a not-at-all-awkward way to transition into the news that the very cool and ferociously admired singer-songwriter will be opening for the 1975 at the Xcel.

Bridgers has passed this way several times in recent years, both solo, with the trio boygenius, and as Better Oblivion Community Center (her duo with Conor Oberst). But she hasn’t played a room bigger than the Palace here, and it’ll be interesting to see her perform at this scale. Also opening will be beabadoobee, the singer-songwriter who did that “I Wanna Be Stephen Malkmus” song.

The 1975 also released a new track today, “Me & You Together Song.” Is it any good? Don’t ask me! I haven’t had time to listen—I’ve been typing all these words. I saw someone online call it “jangly” but that’s not very helpful, is it? Let’s all check it out together.

The 1975 Spring 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 27 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)

May 2 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

May 3 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

May 5 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

May 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

May 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 13 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

May 16 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

May 18 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

May 19 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

May 21 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

May 23 Washington, DC The Anthem

May 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

May 29 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

June 2 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

June 3 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 5 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

June 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

June 9 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 11 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center

June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival