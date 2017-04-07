That time Don Rickles met -- and zinged! -- the Hold Steady

For lovers of local angles, losing the legendary insult comic presented another issue: Rickles lacked even tangential ties to Minnesota!

Thankfully, Franz Nicolay -- the Hold Steady's returning champ keyboardist -- posted the following anecdote to Facebook, thus linking his Minnesota-connected band to Rickles and helping fulfill CP's editorial destiny:

"Old story, still awesome: 2006, the Hold Steady on Kimmel. Don Rickles was on and we visited his dressing room," the mustachioed musician wrote. "[Hold Steady guitarist] Tad [Kubler] said, 'It's a real pleasure to meet you, Mr. Rickles.' Rickles looked at me and said to Tad, 'You brought the cabdriver?!'"

Zing! God, that's the good stuff.

Be sure to check out Nicolay's new travelogue, The Humorless Ladies of Border Control: Touring the Punk Underground from Belgrade to Ulaanbaatar, which dropped last summer. Also check out our review of We All Want the Same Things, the latest solo joint from Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn, noted Minnesotan.

Alright, happy Friday. RIP Rickles.