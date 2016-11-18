Teen rap phenom Lil Yachty rides a Zamboni in his 'Minnesota' music video

Skating atop scuffed samples and plucked piano, the track's chirpy, infectious hook flows thusly: "You need to stay up out them streets if you can't take the heat / 'Cause it get cold like Minnesota, cold like Minnesota."

Hey, we live there!

Which is why Friday's drop of the long-awaited "Minnesota" music video is so important for our state. In it, we see Yachty and his Sailing Team crew clowning at the ice rink -- cruising on a Zamboni, getting turnt in the locker room, and, eventually, smashing a frozen effigy of Yachty.

Here's the cold, hard evidence:

In October, Yachty riffed on "Minnesota" in a Sprite ad starring LeBron James. In a move that can only be described as cold like Minnesota, Yachty declined our numerous attempts to interview him about the song earlier this year.

As retribution, here's a clip of our man absolutely owning himself on a slam-dunk attempt from Tuesday: