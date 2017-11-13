I think we can. Stay strong, my friends.

Taylor Swift. U.S. Bank Stadium. Sept. 1, 2018. Whew, we did it.

As you may have heard, Swift, a very famous person, dropped her sixth studio album, Reputation, on Friday. An astonishing 700,000 people bought the album in its first day, despite/because of her thinkpiece-spawning first single/video, "Look What You Made Me Do," which I dissected here.

How do you get tickets to this event? Well, unless Ticketmaster considers you a verified Swiftie, you won't be able to buy 'em till December 13. More details are presumably here.

This is Swift’s first full stadium tour. When she last passed through the Twin Cities, on the 1989 tour in 2015, she settled in at the Xcel for three nights. If she stuck with arenas, Swift would probably have to set up in camp for a whole week in every town she visited to satisfy fan demand/rake in every last bit of available cash.

Aside from the Super Bowl halftime show, this is the third concert booked at the Bank next year. Kenny Chesney will bring his barefootin’ beach bum routine to town in May, and unless preventative measures are taken, soft-rhyming bedsheet-sniffer Ed Sheeran (who, incidentally, raps on the very worst song on Reputation, “End Game”) will come to town in October.

Since Swift has kept Reputation off streaming services so far, you might be wondering if the album's any good. Look for a review in this space tomorrow.

Here's a clip of Swift playing whats hand's down the best song on Reputation, the Sheeran-less "New Year's Day."



