Tickets to Brown's 27-date "Down The Rabbit Hole Live" tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 19 via Ticketmaster. It'll cost ya $66.00-$695.00 to get into the Target Field stop, which will also include pop-rockin' "Apologize" hitmakers OneRepublic as openers. Various pre-sale options run from January 16-18; click here for complete ticket info.

An Eagles/Jimmy Buffet twofer set for June 30 is the only other Target Field concert on the books for 2018.

Star Tribune music critic Jon Bream wasn't thrilled by Brown's 2016 performance at Target Field, deeming the Georgia native "too green" for stadiums. Maybe he's ready for the bigs now (whoops, baseball pun).

Brown, 39, became a somewhat surprising crossover success with his 2008 hit "Chicken Fried," which currently has 124 million Spotify plays. His dramatic 2015 decision to abandon his trademark beanie for a derby hat is ... of note. The mega-selling Grammy winner rakes in a shit-load of cash.

Here's "My Old Man," the sentimental lead single off Brown's latest album, last May's Welcome Home.

Zac Brown Band "Down The Rabbit Hole Live" tour dates:

^ OneRepublic opens

# Leon Bridges opens

* Opening for the Eagles

Fri., June 8 / Lincoln, NE / Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat., June 9 / Sioux Falls, SD / Sioux Falls Arena

Thu., June 14 / Boston, MA / Fenway Park

Fri., June 15 / Boston, MA / Fenway Park

Fri. June 22 / Hershey, PA / Hersheypark Stadium

Sat., June 23 / Syracuse, NY / Lakeview Amphitheater

Sun., June 24 / Darien Center, NY / Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat., June 30 / Atlanta, GA / SunTrust Park^

Fri., July 13 / Toronto / Rogers Centre

Sat., July 14 / Detroit, MI / Comerica Park^

Thu., July 19 / Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion

Fri., July 20 / Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion

Fri., July 27 / Washington, DC / Nationals Park^

Sat., July 28 / Flushing, NY / Citi Field^

Sun., July 29 / Flushing, NY / Citi Field^

Thu., August 2 / Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center

Fri. , August 3 / Noblesville, IN / Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat., August 4 / Cincinnati, OH / Great American Ballpark#

Fri., August 10 / Minneapolis, MN / Target Field^

Sat., August 11 / East Troy, WI / Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sun., August 12 / East Troy, WI / Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Fri., August 31 / Seattle, WA / Safeco Field^

Thu., September 13 / Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion

Fri., September 14 / Raleigh, NC / Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat., September 15 / Virginia Beach, VA / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thu., September 20 / San Francisco, CA / AT&T Park*

Sat., September 22 / San Diego, CA / Petco Park*