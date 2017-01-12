Target Field concert reveal: Dammit it's just Billy Joel again

First it was the Xcel Center. Then it was Target Center. Today, Target Field.

Each time people get all excited and throw out names for who might deserve such hype. Could it be Prince, they wondered in years past? The Rolling Stones? Perhaps U2?

What act is big enough to merit this auspicious occasion?

And every time, it's Billy Joel.

Target Field confirmed the suspicions of the cynical on Thursday morning, announcing the singer-songwriter behind "Uptown Girl," "Piano Man," and "New York State of Mind" is bringing back to Minneapolis his piano-and-a-microphone-and-19,000-dads act. (Or more like 40,000 dads, in the case of the more spacious Target Field.)

This show, billed as Billy's "first ever Minnesota stadium show," will take place on Friday, July 28, and tickets go on sale one week from Friday -- unless you've got American Express, in which case, they'll be around on Monday.

In a statement welcoming Joel to the home of the Minnesota Twins, team executive vice president Laura Day described him as "one of the most respected and endearing recording artists in history."

Taking in Joel's 2015 gig at Target Center, our reviewer found Joel's "classics and nostalgia" were "enough to bring an older crowd to their feet."

Joel dutifully played all the hits that night, and seeing him with his cohesive backing band is "also a comfort, like walking into an old bar full of friends."

The same familiar feeling must also be settling in for the Twin Cities' pack of music journalists, who, every few years, find themselves gathered around a podium to learn that someone big is coming to play a concert in the Twin Cities -- and that, yes, it's Billy Joel again.