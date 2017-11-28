This is the point in the calendar where the music media (and the listening public) more or less gives up. Everything that’s been released for the year might as well have been released. All that matters is ranking what’s been put out in the 11 months prior. Musicians know this. That’s why you see so few albums released in December. It’s a kiss of death in the industry.

But that doesn’t make it right. Keep your ears open to new records dropping this month (for example, Battlerat’s EP Done Deal on December 15). Don’t idle into the New Year. You might just miss something that’ll change your year entirely.

Tall Paul—“Someone Great Who Looked Like Me” (PREMIERE)

Many Americans look forward to Thanksgiving each November, but for others—especially the Native American community—our colonial past is nothing to celebrate. November is also Native American Heritage Month, which makes Anishinaabe hip-hop artist Tall Paul’s new song, “Someone Great Who Looked Like Me,” especially timely.

“Someone Great Who Looked Like Me” is an homage to Sac and Fox Nation member, Olympic gold medalist, and professional athlete Jim Thorpe. In his song, Tall Paul remembers the impact Thorpe’s legacy had on his life as a young Native athlete struggling through boarding school while lamenting the fact that sports fans have largely forgotten the Native great. Director Mercies May follows Paul as he visits local monuments to Thorpe in Kansas, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Wastrels—“Aphantasia”

Let me save you a Google search—aphantasia is a condition that leaves you unable to conjure mental images. The rare, under-studied condition is the subject of the new single from Minneapolis indie rock band Wastrels. “Aphantasia” is the first glimpse of the trio’s upcoming LP Dangerous Summer, which should be out early next year.

The band calls the video for “Aphantasia” a “kaleidoscopic fever dream,” but it’s more accurately a vision of utter hell. The vision (captured by Stephen Stephens) plays out in the mind of the panicked protagonist as he tries to flee from his dark thoughts. The bout of anti-aphantasia ends up being too much, and he accepts the intensity of his living nightmare.

Trash Catties—“Shit”

There are goddamn turkeys everywhere in the Twin Cities. Seeing so many of the big, dumb birds in your neighbors lawns around Thanksgiving may have felt apropos, but their sudden rise is kinda spooky. Jennifer and Manny Catties of local garage pop group Trash Catties took some cell phone footage of the invasion and edited the clips together as the video for their single “Shit.”

As Manny’s heavily modulated violin screeches, the lyrics warn the listener not to “be a shit,” with the video’s implicit threat being that otherwise the pimple-necked birds in the streets will peck you to death as recompense. Truly an unsettling vision for the Garbage Day single.

Lawrence N Madison—“Extra”

Local rapper S. Madison and singer/musician Chris Lawrence have joined forces as Lawrence N Madison. The results are so sexy that the pair actually namedrop Ginuwine, the sultan of sultry himself, in their debut single, “Extra,” an ode to horniness that pulls no punches. Bars about eating ass? Check. Excessive use of the work “freakin’”? Damn right.

“Extra” is getting some play locally on Go 95.3 and 89.9 KMOJ, but it won’t be released for download until December 4 (via iTunes). There’s no word as to whether or not an EP or an LP is gonna come out of the Lawrence N Madison collaboration, the pair’s chemistry is too good (and too titillating) to make this a one-song affair.

RoDizzyy—“I’m on Go!”

With his kicked-back delivery and leaned-out bars, RoDizzyy stands out from his partners in V.I.C.E. Boys. In the video for his new video single “I’m on Go!,” he double cups as he zips around on his crotch rocket, rapping like Lil Wayne in throwback mode.

“I’m on Go!” starts and finishes in a flash—it’s just two minutes of burry rhymes. Ro Dizzyy shines, but as soon as the song gets off the ground, it’s over, leaving you pining for more. Though two minutes may be all the time you can spend with Nate P’s telescoping drone footage before you get too dizzy to stand.

Dream of seeing your video appear in Local Frames? Email writer Jerard Fagerberg at [email protected]