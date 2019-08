Gallery Grid 1/18 Tony Nelson 2/18 Tony Nelson 3/18 Tony Nelson 4/18 Tony Nelson 5/18 Tony Nelson 6/18 Tony Nelson 7/18 Tony Nelson 8/18 Tony Nelson 9/18 Tony Nelson 10/18 Tony Nelson 11/18 Tony Nelson 12/18 Tony Nelson 13/18 Tony Nelson 14/18 Tony Nelson 15/18 Tony Nelson 16/18 Tony Nelson 17/18 Tony Nelson 18/18 Tony Nelson

L.A.-based concert promoter Live Nation offered a glimpse yesterday at what will become the Fillmore Minneapolis, a 1,850-capacity music venue right next door to Target Field. The 36,000 square-foot club is still under construction, as is an adjacent 160-room Westin hotel. Related, and Mayor Jacob Frey sang a few bars of "Like a Rolling Stone" and insisted that we chant "hip hip ... hooray." All photos by Tony Nelson.