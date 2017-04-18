Surprise Prince EP 'Deliverance' drops Friday -- hear the title track now

On Tuesday night, the Vancouver, Washington, indie label RMA announced that it would release Deliverance, a six-song EP of unreleased Prince recordings, on Friday, April 21.

You can pre-order the EP here, but you don't have to wait till Friday to hear the title track. Look, there it is, right below this sentence.

After a few quick spins, I gotta say "Deliverance" sounds pretty good: bluesy guitar intro, gospel harmonies, A-grade solo, impassioned falsetto, "Katrina levees" reference. But I don't need to tell you that -- you just listened to it. Why are there even music critics anymore?

Prince wrote and produced these six tracks between 2006 and 2008 with collaborator Ian Boxill, who completed and mixed them after Prince's death. Four of the tracks -- "I Am" (probably not a Neil Diamond cover), "Touch Me" (probably not a Doors cover), "Sunrise Sunset" (probably not the Fiddler on the Roof jam), and "No One Else" (almost certainly a Weezer cover) -- are movements in of what's troublingly dubbed the "Man Opera."

In a statement, Boxill said, "Prince once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public. When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that's what Prince would have wanted."

Deliverance Track List

1. "Deliverance"

2. "I Am"

3. "Touch Me"

4. "Sunrise Sunset"

5. "No One Else"

6. "I Am" (extended)