Surprise! Beyoncé to perform at tonight's CMAs; dummies react accordingly

News arrived this afternoon that Bey's hitting the CMAs, where she'll join fellow scheduled performers like George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood, Randy Travis, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Keith Urban, and many others.

Beyoncé will likely play "Daddy Lessons," the country-flavored track off her 2016 album/film Lemonade. Here's a taste:

So we've got a megastar talent (probably) performing a country song at the CMAs -- what could be wrong with that?

A cursory scan of Twitter suggests the answer is "a lot," if we're to look at reactions from the nation's dummies. Their beefs tend to take two forms: Those who feel Beyoncé isn't country enough (enjoy Luke Bryan's rapping, guys), and those who (inaccurately) feel Beyoncé spreads an anti-police message, a position that gained momentum following her Super Bowl performance in February.

The #BoycottBeyonce hashtag has even resurfaced, but the ever-enterprising Beyoncé Knowles-Carter found a way to capitalize on that backlash in April.

Local dummies reacted with head-scratching furor when Gov. Mark Dayton declared May 23, 2016, to be Beyoncé Day, the same day Bey delivered an unapologetically powerful set at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

As for CMA Awards, expect Beyoncé to slay. The event, which will be hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, begins at 7 p.m. on ABC.